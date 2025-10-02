Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286 | Ticker-Symbol: HBC1
Xetra
02.10.25 | 09:59
12,200 Euro
+0,49 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,18012,20010:15
12,18012,20010:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 09:10 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,250,000,000
Description:4.125% due 26th May 2036
Offer price:99.379
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.