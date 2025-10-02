Anzeige
Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires cutting tools and abrasives specialist Magistor
Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires cutting tools and abrasives specialist Magistor

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Dutch company Magistor B.V., www.magistor.nl, with annual sales of approximately EUR 15 million (SEK 165 million).

Magistor is a technical trading company offering premium cutting tools and blasting media. The company serves the Dutch metalworking industry, with end customers mainly in the semiconductor, aviation, and defence industries. The product offering includes solid carbide end mills and drills, micro-tools and threading tools, as well as metal and non-metal abrasives. In addition, Magistor provides value-added services such as machine process optimisation and technical support. Magistor was founded in 2003, has 17 employees and is located in Rijssen, Netherlands.

"Magistor brings deep technical expertise, an attractive offering of premium brands and long-standing relationships with its European suppliers. We look forward to supporting them on their continued journey of profitable growth", said Bo Annvik, President and CEO of Indutrade.

The closing took place on 1 October and Magistor will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Industrial & Engineering. The acquisition is Indutrade's tenth in 2025 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:
Bo Annvik, President and CEO
Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade
Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 200 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.5 billion in 2024, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.

