SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX appoints new CFO and acting COO in ongoing commercialization phase

SaltX Technology is strengthening its management team by appointing a new CFO and an acting COO. These changes take place during the company's intensive commercialization phase, with multiple customer projects running in parallel while the company continues to develop its patented electrification and carbon capture technology.



Rickard Lindgren, CFO, and Kristine Johansen, acting COO.



SaltX welcomes Rickard Lindgren, who will take on the role of CFO on October 1, 2025. He succeeds Harald Bauer, who is retiring after nearly ten years as the company's CFO. Most recently, Rickard held the same position at the wave energy company CorPower Ocean, where he was responsible for financial management and successfully secured long-term funding for the company. Before that, he held senior roles in finance and auditing at Speed Services, EY, and Deloitte. With his extensive background in finance, strategy, and corporate governance, Rickard brings valuable expertise to SaltX during a phase of rapid growth and efforts to establish itself as an industrial player.

At the same time, Kristine Johansen is appointed Acting COO, a role previously held by Lina Jorheden before she became CEO, and which has since been vacant. Kristine joined SaltX at the beginning of 2024, responsible for business development and market analysis, after several years as a management consultant focusing on product strategy, primarily within renewable energy. Over the past year, she has played a key role as project manager in the company's operations, building its structure, driving progress, and establishing strong internal and external trust - qualities that make her well-suited to lead SaltX's continued operational development.

Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX, comments:



"First, I would like to extend my warm thanks to Harald for his important contributions and great commitment during his time with the company. We are now in a critical phase of commercialization, marked by intensive technology development and several customer projects in parallel. At this stage, Rickard's experience in financial management for innovation-driven companies, combined with Kristine's structuring skills and operational drive, strengthens our management team."

Further changes in the management team have also been made. Magnus Ekblad is leaving the management team, while Milad Ghasemi, Head of Engineering, is joining the team. These changes are being made to add key expertise to ongoing customer and development projects.



About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that will benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com.