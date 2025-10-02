Anzeige
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
02.10.2025 08:35 Uhr
Atlas Copco AB: Specialty rental company in the US has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, October 2, 2025: It has previously been announced that National Tank & Equipment, LLC ("NTE"), an American specialty rental company would become part of Atlas Copco Group. This acquisition has now been finalized.

The company is located in Houston, Texas, and has 349 full time employees.

NTE is a specialty rental provider of fluid transfer and storage solutions. NTE's rental services and capabilities include the design of engineered fluid-transfer solutions (pumps and accessories), fluid storage solutions (tanks, containers and ancillary equipment) and basic water filtration. Main customers are found within the energy, infrastructure construction, municipal, industrial, and mining sectors.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 218 MUSD (2,1 BSEK*).

The company has become part of the Specialty Rental division within the Power Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

Om Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group möjliggör teknologier som formar framtiden. Genom fokus på innovation utvecklar vi produkter, tjänster och lösningar som är avgörande för våra kunders framgång. Våra fyra affärsområden erbjuder trycklufts- och vakuumlösningar, energilösningar, avvattnings- och industriella pumpar, industriella verktyg samt monterings- och visionslösningar. År 2024 hade koncernen intäkter på Mdr SEK 177, och cirka 55 000 anställda vid årets slut. www.atlascopcogroup.com


