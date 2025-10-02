Atlas Copco AB: Specialty rental company in the US has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, October 2, 2025: It has previously been announced that National Tank & Equipment, LLC ("NTE"), an American specialty rental company would become part of Atlas Copco Group. This acquisition has now been finalized.

The company is located in Houston, Texas, and has 349 full time employees.

NTE is a specialty rental provider of fluid transfer and storage solutions. NTE's rental services and capabilities include the design of engineered fluid-transfer solutions (pumps and accessories), fluid storage solutions (tanks, containers and ancillary equipment) and basic water filtration. Main customers are found within the energy, infrastructure construction, municipal, industrial, and mining sectors.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 218 MUSD (2,1 BSEK*).

The company has become part of the Specialty Rental division within the Power Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

