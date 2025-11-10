Atlas Copco AB: British compressed air distributor located in Cambridgeshire has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, November 10, 2025: Anglian Compressors and Equipment Limited ("Anglian"), a compressed air distributor in Cambridgeshire, UK, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Anglian is based in Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, England, and was founded in 1977. The company has 28 employees.

Anglian offers compressors, gas generators and chillers as well as energy-saving advice and solutions to manufacturers and other industries with applications that rely on compressed air and related systems and services. Customers are found in all types of manufacturing industries.

"Anglian showcases strong sales and service presence in the East of England which will open additional opportunities for us going forward", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. Anglian has become part of the service division within the Compressor Technique business area.

