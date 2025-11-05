Atlas Copco AB: Engineering process automation company has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, November 5, 2025: Engineering Automation Systems GmbH ("EAS"), an engineering process automation company, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

EAS provides highly specialized software supporting the engineering and automation of CPQ (configure, price, quote) solutions. CPQ is primarily used for complex, custom-engineered, process-critical solutions (including compressors) and any application where there is a need for speed, accuracy, and efficiency in generating proposals and managing sales processes.

The company has customers across various industry segments, including heavy machinery. Among others, the customer portfolio also includes tools and machine producers and makers of analytics equipment. EAS is located in Germany and has 18 employees that will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

"We are pleased to welcome EAS to the Group. With the company's expertise we will further enhance our project quoting processes to the benefit of current and future customers", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.



The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 2.6 MEUR (30 MSEK*).

The business becomes part of Gas and Process Division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate for 2024

