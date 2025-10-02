Atlas Copco AB: Italian pump manufacturer has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, October 2, 2025: It has previously been announced that CRI-MAN S.p.A., ("CRI-MAN"), would become part of Atlas Copco Group. This acquisition has now been finalized.

Italian pump manufacturer CRI-MAN was founded in 2000 and is located in Correggio, Italy. As part of the acquisition 85 employees have joined Atlas Copco Group.

The company manufactures and sells chopper pumps, separators, and mixers for anaerobic flow, processing slurry in biogas for domestic and industrial wastewater treatment plants. Main customers can be found within the biogas and wastewater industries.

The purchase price is not disclosed. In 2024 the company had revenues of approximately MEUR 30 (342 MSEK*).

The company has become part of the Industrial Flow division within the Power Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: