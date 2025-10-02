Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880767 | ISIN: SE0000117970 | Ticker-Symbol: NCGB
Stuttgart
02.10.25 | 09:47
19,170 Euro
-1,74 % -0,340
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,11019,36011:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NCC AB: NCC to refurbish 444 apartments in Kolding, Denmark

NCC is to refurbish and redevelop 444 apartments managed by the Boligselskabet Kolding housing association in Jutland, Denmark. The order value is approximately SEK 520 million.

Image: Anette Roien

The Skovvejen residential area in Kolding consists of 12 apartment blocks constructed in the 1970s and 1980s. The area will now be modernized and redeveloped to enhance security and promote social activities among residents.

NCC's assignment includes demolition, redevelopment and refurbishment of the residential units. When the refurbishment is completed, the association will comprise 318 residential units, including 84 apartments for young adults, 192 family apartments and 42 newly built apartments for seniors. NCC will also install elevators in 12 stairwells, replace windows and construct new car parks and a new outdoor area. The demolition work will encompass approximately 14,000 square meters and includes entire stairwells, floors and buildings.

"This is an ideal assignment for NCC. We have extensive experience of refurbishing and redeveloping large housing stocks and identifying an efficient method to do this work. We have therefore also proposed some optimizations for the project to our customer, all of which have been very positively received," says Catarina Molén-Runnäs, Head of NCC Building Nordics.

The demolition work will commence in early 2026 and the project is scheduled for completion by early 2029.

The order value of about SEK 520 million will be registered during the third quarter of 2025 in the NCC Building Nordics business area.

For further information, please contact:
Tove Stål, Head of Group External Relations NCC, +46 76 521 61 02, tove.stal@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of about SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.