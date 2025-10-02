NCC AB: NCC to refurbish 444 apartments in Kolding, Denmark

NCC is to refurbish and redevelop 444 apartments managed by the Boligselskabet Kolding housing association in Jutland, Denmark. The order value is approximately SEK 520 million.

Image: Anette Roien

The Skovvejen residential area in Kolding consists of 12 apartment blocks constructed in the 1970s and 1980s. The area will now be modernized and redeveloped to enhance security and promote social activities among residents.

NCC's assignment includes demolition, redevelopment and refurbishment of the residential units. When the refurbishment is completed, the association will comprise 318 residential units, including 84 apartments for young adults, 192 family apartments and 42 newly built apartments for seniors. NCC will also install elevators in 12 stairwells, replace windows and construct new car parks and a new outdoor area. The demolition work will encompass approximately 14,000 square meters and includes entire stairwells, floors and buildings.

"This is an ideal assignment for NCC. We have extensive experience of refurbishing and redeveloping large housing stocks and identifying an efficient method to do this work. We have therefore also proposed some optimizations for the project to our customer, all of which have been very positively received," says Catarina Molén-Runnäs, Head of NCC Building Nordics.

The demolition work will commence in early 2026 and the project is scheduled for completion by early 2029.

The order value of about SEK 520 million will be registered during the third quarter of 2025 in the NCC Building Nordics business area.

