Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
02.10.2025 11:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Trinasolar: Full product line of TrinaTracker Vanguard series now Carbon Footprint certified

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a provider of smart solar tracking solutions under Trinasolar, announced that it has received Product Carbon Footprint Certification(PCF) for Vanguard 2P tracker and Product Carbon Footprint Reduction Verification for Vanguard 1P from Bureau Veritas. Following the Vanguard 1P's PCF earlier this year, the entire Vanguard series is now independently verified for its carbon footprint performance.

TrinaTracker has received Product Carbon Footprint Certification for Vanguard 2P tracker and Product Carbon Footprint Reduction Verification for Vanguard 1P.

The PCF for Vanguard 2P certification was conducted in accordance with ISO 14067:2018, covering the full "cradle-to-gate" lifecycle- from raw material sourcing and transportation to product manufacturing and delivery.

The assessment highlighted TrinaTracker's efforts to reduce carbon footprints, including:

  • Use of low-carbon steel and other low-impact materials in design and production
  • Optimized logistics with shorter transport distances and the adoption of rail and sea freight
  • Application of green electricity and energy-saving manufacturing processes
  • Reduced delivery emissions through improved routing and load efficiency

The Vanguard 1P tracker had already obtained PCF Certification, and Bureau Veritas verified it achieved a reduction of more than 10% in cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas emissions within one year. This improvement was driven by design refinements and enhanced manufacturing processes, highlighting TrinaTracker's continuous progress in lowering product carbon footprints and helping customers meet increasingly stringent carbon regulations in markets such as Europe and Latin America.

With both the Vanguard 1P and 2P certified, the Vanguard series now provides credible, transparent carbon footprint data aligned with international standards. These certifications reflect TrinaTracker's commitment to integrating carbon reduction measures across sourcing, supply chain, production, and logistics, supporting the global transition to net zero.

This milestone is part of the broader sustainability strategy of Trinasolar. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Trinasolar has developed the SOLAR sustainability management concept, focusing on Sustainability, Optimization, Leading, Action, and Responsibility. Full range of Trinasolar's Vertex N modules have obtained carbon footprint certifications from independent institutions, its Elementa 2 has earned full lifecycle EPD certification and Life Cycle Assessment certificate, and multiple production bases have been recognized as "Green Factories," supported by more than 40 energy-saving projects.

Looking ahead, TrinaTracker will continue working closely with partners to advance carbon reduction across the PV value chain, delivering sustainable solutions that empower customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785635/TrinaTracker_received_Product_Carbon_Footprint_Certification_Vanguard_2P_tracker_Product.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/full-product-line-of-trinatracker-vanguard-series-now-carbon-footprint-certified-302571908.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
