Trina Solar has completed the sale of its 5 GW US solar module factory to T1 Energy, exiting direct manufacturing while retaining a minority equity stake.Trina Solar has completed the sale of its 5 GW solar module manufacturing facility in the United States to T1 Energy, finalizing a transaction first approved by the company's board in November 2024. The Shanghai-listed manufacturer said in a Dec. 23 filing that all asset transfer and equity exchange steps have now been completed. Following the transaction, Trina holds 45.9 million shares in T1 Energy, equivalent to a 17.4% stake, alongside cash ...

