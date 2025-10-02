Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Clay Howells Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in northwestern Ontario.

The campaign has completed four holes, and drilling is now underway on the fifth. A significant highlight is the discovery of a 5.9-meter interval of magnetite-layered carbonatite in drill hole CH-25-04. This finding is particularly promising as preliminary analysis confirms the presence of a high-grade Rare Earth Element (REE) system, providing strong validation for the property's potential. The company is actively following up on this success by drilling the current hole, CH-25-05, in the same magnetic anomaly area.

Diamond Drilling Progress

During the past week, from September 21st to September 29th, Argyle made significant progress in its drilling program. A total of 1231 metres were drilled, averaging 102.6 metres per day. Drilling is advancing as planned, with hole CH-25-05 (2025-AR-001) currently at 267 metres of a planned 300 metres. This steady progress reassures us that we are on track with our drilling schedule. Drilling is expected to be completed shortly, after which the next planned hole, 2025-AR-006-b, will commence.

Recap of Drilling Highlights

Significant Mineralization in Hole CH-25-04: A notable intersection of magnetite-layered carbonatite was encountered from 165.25 to 171.15 meters (a 5.9-meter interval).

Drilling at Clay Howells this past week showed encouraging signs. In Hole CH-25-04, the team intersected a magnetite-rich carbonatite zone between 165 and 171 metres, a rock type known to host rare earth elements. Portable XRF readings confirmed the presence of cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, and praseodymium, making this one of the most promising intervals encountered so far in the program. While Hole CH-25-05 is underway and has reached 267 metres of its planned 300-metre depth, findings have led to mainly pink and grey syenite. While no carbonatite has been hit yet in this hole, its proximity to CH-25-04 means it remains a high-priority target. See this week's findings below:

Figure 1: Magnetite layered carbonatite in hole CH-25-04.

Figure 2: Pinkish syenite. Most commonly found unit in hole CH-25-05.

Jeffrey Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources, commented:

"Our drilling program at Clay Howells is progressing well, with early results providing valuable insight into the property's geology. The discovery of magnetite-layered carbonatite in CH-25-04 is a key development that supports our geological model and will help refine future targeting across the project."

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, staking, and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds 100% interests in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia, Lac Comporté, and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, and the Clay Howells rare earth element project in Ontario. The Company is engaged in a research partnership with the INRS, a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Jeffrey Stevens'

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

