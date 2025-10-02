Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Reports Final Results from The Abu Marawat Diamond Drill Programme, Including 39.55 G/T Gold And 161 G/T Silver Over 3.90 Metres from The JVZ Structure, And 9.63 G/T Gold And 86.5 G/T Silver Over 17.70 Metres from the CVZ

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") updates investors on the final results from its diamond drilling programme at the Abu Marawat deposit ("Abu Marawat"), located within the retained exploration areas of the Company's Abu Marawat Concession (the "Concession") in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Highlights:

The results from the final 19 holes of the 2024-25 diamond drilling programme at Abu Marawat, AMD-196 to AMD-213, and a re-entry of hole AMD-102, are now available. Further significant high grade polymetallic mineralised intersections were returned, including the following: 39.55 g/t Au, 161 g/t Ag, 41.35 g/t AuEq, 0.70% Cu and 2.03% Zn over a 3.90m interval from the JVZ structure, from 72.00m downhole depth (hole AMD-201); 9.63 g/t Au, 86.5 g/t Ag, 10.59 g/t AuEq, 1.58% Cu and 1.40% Zn over a 17.70m interval from the Central Vein zone ("CVZ"), from 17.70m downhole depth (hole AMD-209); 5.61 g/t Au, 79.0 g/t Ag, 6.49 g/t AuEq, 2.54% Cu and 0.37% Zn over a 16.90m interval from the CVZ, from 26.50m downhole depth (hole AMD-212); 9.84 g/t Au, 311 g/t Ag, 13.30 g/t AuEq, 0.69% Cu and 8.55% Zn over a 2.60m interval from the Fin Vein, from 63.50m downhole depth (hole AMD-205); 5.35 g/t Au, 131 g/t Ag, 6.80 g/t AuEq, 0.51% Cu and 6.38% Zn over a 3.80m interval from the Fin Vein, from 79.30m downhole depth (hole AMD-204); and 8.18 g/t Au, 91.8 g/t Ag, 9.20 g/t AuEq, 0.51% Cu and 1.09% Zn over a 2.40m interval from the JVZ structure, from 68.30m downhole depth (hole AMD-200).



"This is yet another series of exceedingly positive drill results from the Abu Marawat deposit, in our retained exploration areas" said Tonno Vahk, CEO. "We continue to push ahead on the ground with metallurgical and geotechnical diamond drilling currently ongoing at Hamama in relation to the Hamama West PFS. We are also back RC drilling at Abu Marawat, and have completed the first of 2 planned biodiversity surveys over the Concession, as part of the establishment of the environmental baseline for the ESIA which will cover the entire Abu Marawat Concession. We also have a programme of metallurgical testwork ongoing in the UK on bulk samples from the Abu Marawat deposit, so we continue to push ahead on all aspects of the PFS being conducted by Wardell Armstrong International, now part of the SLR Consulting group ("SLR"). We are also progressing our discussions with the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority ("MRMIA"), formerly the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources ("MoP"), as we intend to include the Abu Marawat and Semna deposits in the PFS, and we look forward to positively concluding these discussions in the near future. We continue to work towards the goal of establishing multiple gold- silver mining operations at the Abu Marawat Concession, and to generating real value for Aton's shareholders and stakeholders, our partners at MRMIA and MoP, and for the people of Egypt."

Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc deposit

The Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc deposit is located approximately 35km northeast of the Hamama West deposit and 10km north-northeast of the Semna gold mine project, and is accessed via a well maintained desert track from the Qena-Safaga highway, approximately 25km to the north (Figure 1). On March 1, 2012 Aton Resources, when formerly named Alexander Nubia International Inc, announced a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Abu Marawat, prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., in compliance with the requirements set out in Canada's National Instrument 43-101. The resource was subsequently restated in an updated Technical Report without amendment (see news release dated January 24, 2017), and which is available online at Aton's website at https://atonresources.com/investors/reports-and-presentations. This Inferred Mineral Resource was based on 98 diamond drill holes totalling 19,573 metres. 19 of these holes were drilled by a former property owner, Minex Minerals Egypt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwich Resources Plc during the late 1980's, and the remainder were drilled by Aton in 2011. The Inferred Mineral Resource comprises 2.9 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.75 g/t Au, 29.3 g/t Ag, 0.77% Cu and 1.15% Zn, containing 162 thousand ounces of gold, 2.7 million ounces of silver, 49 million lbs of copper, and 73 million lbs of zinc, and was based on net smelter return ("NSR") cut-off grades.

Figure 1: Geology plan of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the location of the Abu Marawat deposit

The polymetallic mineralisation at Abu Marawat is interpreted as being mesothermal in origin, and occurs in a series of discrete and roughly parallel N-S to NNW-SSE trending veins and structures, of which the Fin Vein and the CVZ are the most significant, hosted within a sequence of intensely hydrothermally altered, felsic metavolcanic rocks (Figure 2). The Fin Vein and the CVZ are about 50-100m apart and have been traced for at least 800m in surface outcrop and drill holes. Aton's previous drilling has demonstrated that these structures extend to at least 200m in depth. The bulk of the Inferred Mineral Resource at the Abu Marawat deposit encompasses parts of the CVZ and the Fin Vein, but there are also other subparallel mineralised veins to the east and to the west of these structures, such as the J Vein, the JVZ structure, and the Valley Vein zone (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Geology plan of the Abu Marawat area, showing the location of Aton drill holes

The mineralisation at Abu Marawat comprises a series of steep to near vertical finely brecciated quartz-carbonate-sulphide "veins". At surface the Fin Vein and the CVZ are expressed by quartz-rich gossans, and all the larger structures display development of intense wallrock alteration in outcrop. Several of the veins, notably the CVZ, were mined at surface in ancient times, apparently primarily for copper. The mineralised system at Abu Marawat currently remains open both laterally and at depth.

Further to the north, the Abu Marawat deposit appears to be truncated by a large WNW-ESE trending fault postulated to run beneath wadi sediments. To the east a prominent ridge composed of altered ultramafic rocks is thought to represent a significant geological terrane boundary (Figure 2).

Figure 3: Geology and drill hole collar plan of holes AMD-196 to AMD-213

Abu Marawat diamond drilling programme

The diamond drill programme started in June 2024, and has now been completed with 113 holes (holes AMD-101 to AMD-213) drilled for a total of 9,642.7 metres. During the programme holes have predominantly been drilled horizontally or at shallow angles to test previously undrilled near-surface mineralisation.

Assay results are now available for the final 18 holes, AMD-196 to AMD-213, as well as from a re-entry of hole AMD-102. The collar details of these holes are provided in Appendix A. The holes were drilled to test a number of structures including the CVZ, the Fin Vein, as well as the J Vein and the JVZ structures. 5 of the holes (AMD-206 to AMD-210) were drilled on the CVZ and the Fin Vein, specifically for the collection of whole PQ3 core sized samples for comminution testwork.

Discussion of results

All intersection details from holes AMD-102, and AMD-196 to AMD-213 are provided in Appendix B, with selected intersections shown below in Table 1.

Hole ID Intersection (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) 1 Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Comments From To Interval AMD-102 162.90 167.90 5.00 3.20 105 4.37 0.50 0.35 3.87 Fin Vein (re-entry) AMD-200 68.30 70.70 2.40 8.18 91.8 9.20 0.51 0.05 1.09 JVZ structure AMD-201 72.00 75.90 3.90 39.55 161 41.35 0.70 0.03 2.03 JVZ structure AMD-204 79.30 83.10 3.80 5.35 131 6.80 0.51 0.35 6.38 Fin Vein AMD-205 63.50 66.10 2.60 9.84 311 13.30 0.69 0.93 8.55 Fin Vein AMD-209 17.70 35.40 17.70 9.63 86.5 10.59 1.58 0.00 1.40 CVZ met sample hole AMD-210 58.65 74.90 16.25 2.35 36.6 2.76 0.22 0.05 0.97 CVZ met sample hole AMD-212 26.50 43.40 16.90 5.61 79.0 6.49 2.54 0.01 0.37 CVZ Notes: Gold equivalent calculated using Au and Ag only, with a Au:Ag ratio of 90

Table 1: Selected intersections from the Abu Marawat diamond drilling programme, holes AMD-102 (re-entry) and AMD-196 to AMD-213

The final tranche of holes from the diamond drilling programme were designed to test a number of targets, and also to collect whole PQ3 sized core samples for comminution and metallurgical testwork. Holes AMD-196 to AMD-202 were drilled from the western side of the deposit to test the J Vein, the JVZ structure and in some cases also the Fin Vein. Holes AMD-102 (a re-entry of an early hole in the programme), and AMD-203 to AMD-205 were drilled primarily to test the Fin Vein. Holes AMD-206 and AMD-210 were drilled with the specific objective of collecting samples for metallurgical testing, and the final 3 holes of the programme AMD-211 to AMD-213 were drilled at steeper angles and were designed specifically to be twinned by RC holes to be drilled later.

Holes AMD-196 to AMD-202 all continued to intersect sporadic, narrow zones of mineralisation associated with the J Vein and the JVZ structure, as defined earlier in the diamond drilling programme (see news releases dated November 7, 2024 and March 11, 2025). 2 of the holes did intersect significant high grade mineralisation on the JVZ structure, however, returning mineralised intersections of 39.55 g/t Au, 161 g/t Ag, 41.35 g/t AuEq, 0.70% Cu and 2.03% Zn over a 3.90m interval, from 72.0m downhole depth (hole AMD-201) and 8.18 g/t Au, 91.8 g/t Ag, 9.20 g/t AuEq, 0.51% Cu and 1.09% Zn over a 2.40m interval, from 68.3m downhole depth (hole AMD-200). These results illustrate the potential for incremental high grade mineralisation on the JVZ structure, away from the 2 main zones at Abu Marawat, the CVZ and the Fin Vein, as well as on the J Vein which has also returned an intersection of 44.59 g/t Au and 103 g/t Ag over a 1.60m interval (see news release dated July 9, 2025).

The drilling returned further high grade polymetallic gold-silver-copper-zinc intersections from the southern part of the Fin Vein at reasonable mineable widths including 9.84 g/t Au, 311 g/t Ag, 13.30 g/t AuEq, 0.69% Cu and 8.55% Zn over a 2.60m interval, from 63.5m downhole depth (hole AMD-205), and 5.35 g/t Au, 131 g/t Ag, 6.80 g/t AuEq, 0.51% Cu and 6.38% Zn over a 3.80m interval, from 79.3m downhole depth (hole AMD-204), which are in line with results from the previous Fin Vein drilling completed earlier in the programme (see news release dated November 7, 2024). Hole AMD-213 intersected low grade mineralisation on the Fin Vein where it appears to be pinching out at its southern end.

Several holes returned wide intersections of gold-silver-copper-zinc mineralisation from the CVZ, including the 2 holes drilled specifically for the collection of metallurgical samples, AMD-209 and AMD-210. These intersections included 9.63 g/t Au, 86.5 g/t Ag, 10.59 g/t AuEq, 1.58% Cu and 1.40% Zn over a 17.70m interval, from 17.7m downhole depth (hole AMD-209); 5.61 g/t Au, 79.0 g/t Ag, 6.49 g/t AuEq, 2.54% Cu and 0.37% Zn over a 16.90m interval, from 26.5m downhole depth (hole AMD-212), and 2.35 g/t Au, 36.6 g/t Ag, 2.76 g/t AuEq, 0.22% Cu and 0.97% Zn over a 16.25m interval, from 58.65m downhole depth (hole AMD-210).

Approximately 6m of whole PQ3 sized core was removed in its entirety from the mineralised zones of both of the CVZ metallurgical sampling holes, AMD-209 and AMD-210, and dispatched to SLR's metallurgical testwork laboratory as 2 separate bulk samples for comminution testwork. The head assay grades reported by SLR for the 2 bulk samples were allocated to these sampled intervals (Table 2). The remainder of the mineralised sample intervals were sampled according to standard sampling procedures. These head assay grades were combined with the standard geochemical analyses in the calculation of the mineralised intervals for holes AMD-209 and AMD-210.

The entire mineralised sections of the Fin Vein were removed from holes AMD-206 and AMD-208, and were combined into a single bulk sample, and dispatched to the laboratory, so no intersections can be reported for these 2 holes. Details and head assays of the comminution test bulk samples are reported in Table 2 below, for reference.

Sample ID Comminution sample type Hole ID Sampled intervals (m) Head assays Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) AM-MET01 Fin Vein oxide AMD-206 39.9 - 43.4 11.48 184 0.63 5.80 AMD-208 14.1 - 17.2 AM-MET02 CVZ oxide AMD-209 19.6 - 22.1 15.10 105 1.82 0.83 24.1 - 25.4 29.3 - 31.4 AM-MET03 CVZ sulphide AMD-210 58.65 - 60.9 1.61 42 0.38 1.56 63.8 - 65.6 69.8 - 70.9 76.5 - 77.6

Table 2: Details of the head assay grades of the whole core comminution test samples

The Fin Vein was not present in hole AMD-207, and this hole was not sampled. The Fin Vein is interpreted as having been faulted out in this location.

Activity Update

The Company is looking forward to soon concluding its discussions with its JV partners MRMIA and MoP, with regards to the proposed changes to the Hamama West Pre-Feasibility Study (see news release dated May 20, 2025). The Company intends to change the focus from the originally envisaged heap leach processing route, to a modular CIL processing route to also allow for the sequenced processing of mineralisation from the Semna and Abu Marawat deposits.

The Company has engaged SLR to undertake a programme of metallurgical testwork on the different Abu Marawat mineralisation types (see news release dated May 20, 2025), consisting of head assays, comminution testing, gold and silver leach testwork, and flotation and SART (sulphidisation, acidification, recycling and thickening) testwork on both the oxide and sulphide mineralisation. The samples were delivered to SLR's lab in Cornwall, UK in mid-July 2025, and the testwork programme is progressing on schedule.

A c. 5,000 metre programme of RC drilling programme was commenced at Abu Marawat in late July 2025, and is expected to be completed in October 2025. The Company expects to be able to release the first results of this programme in the coming weeks, as well as the final results from the phase 3 RC drilling programme at Semna.

A short programme of diamond drilling is currently underway at Hamama, designed primarily for the collection of metallurgical samples for a new programme of metallurgical testwork that is being planned for the Hamama deposit. The programme also included a series of 10 geotechnical holes, drilled for pit wall stability assessment at Hamama West and the Crocs Nose zone. Approximately 115 drill core samples from this programme have been collected and sent to Fugro SAE in Cairo for a programme of geotechnical laboratory testing.

Environmental monitoring programmes for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA"), which has been expanded to cover the entire Abu Marawat Concession are ongoing. A Concession-wide biodiversity survey was recently undertaken by GreenPlus Environmental Solutions Co., a local Cairo-based environmental consultancy, who have been engaged to undertake fieldwork at the Concession, under the supervision of SLR, who are managing the ESIA.

Sampling and analytical procedures

The Abu Marawat diamond drill holes were drilled at a combination of either HQ3 size (61.1mm diameter) and/or PQ3 size (83mm diameter). Core was loaded into metal core boxes by the drill crew under supervision of Aton geologists. The core was metre marked onsite at the Abu Marawat camp, with basic geotechnical measurements (total core recovery, solid core recovery, and rock quality designation) undertaken by Aton geologists, as well as specific gravity measurements. It was also photographed in both wet and dry states at Abu Marawat. The core was then carefully packed and transported to the Rodruin exploration camp, where it was geologically logged by senior Aton geologists, and marked up for cutting and sampling at the Rodruin core farm. Samples were typically selected over nominal 1m intervals, but as determined by the logged lithologies. The core was half-cut by Aton staff at the onsite Rodruin sample preparation facility. After the core had been cut, the relevant cut intervals were then photographed again.

The split half-core samples were collected and bagged up in cloth bags, weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite, and split to a nominal c. 500-1,000g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite at the Rodruin sample preparation facility.

QAQC samples were inserted into the sample runs at a rate of approximately 1 certified reference material (or "standard" sample) every 30 samples, 1 blank sample every 15 samples, and 1 duplicate split sample every 15 samples.

The dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt, where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 100g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for geochemical analysis. The reject pulp material was returned to the sample preparation facility at Rodruin, where it is also retained onsite

The samples were analysed for gold by fire assay (30g charge) with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, 30g charge, with a gravimetric finish).

Samples were also analysed for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade silver and base metal samples (Ag >100 g/t, and Cu, Pb or Zn >10,000ppm or >1%) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).

About Aton Resources Inc. Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("the Concession"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of AngloGold Ashanti's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at the Concession, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the Rodruin deposit in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Semna and Sir Bakis. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within the Concession, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. The Abu Marawat exploitation lease is 57.66 km2 in size, covering the Hamama West and Rodruin mineral deposits, and was established In January 2024 and is valid for an initial period of 20 years. The Concession also includes an additional 255.0 km2 of exploration areas, retained for a further period of 4 years from January 2024. The Concession is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor. Qualified person The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Chief Geologist of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact: TONNO VAHK Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 318 0390

Email: info@atonresources.com

Appendix A - Abu Marawat diamond drill hole collar details, holes AMD-102 and AMD-196 to AMD-213

Hole ID Collar co-ordinates 1,2 EOH depth (m) Dip Grid azimuth Target X Y Z AMD-102 563676.8 2932822.4 659.1 173.8 -13.8 99.5 Fin Vein (re-entry) AMD-196 563662.9 2932883.8 644.4 191.7 -9.8 86.7 J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein AMD-197 563670.0 2932870.8 645.4 8.1 -5.1 91.7 Hole abandoned AMD-198 563670.0 2932870.8 645.4 180.0 -23.7 92.4 J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein AMD-199 563670 2932871 645 170.8 -7.0 90.1 J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein AMD-200 563663 2932887 644 99.3 0.3 72.5 J Vein, JVZ structure AMD-201 563663 2932887 644 95.8 -22.3 73.1 J Vein, JVZ structure AMD-202 563724 2932745 653 150.3 -19.2 87.5 JVZ structure, Fin Vein AMD-203 563764 2932765 678 97.7 -25.0 53.4 JVZ structure, Fin Vein AMD-204 563764 2932765 678 87.8 0.2 65.9 JVZ structure, Fin Vein AMD-205 563891 2932773 654 93.4 -22.3 288.6 Fin Vein AMD-206 563860 2932843 671 48.9 -0.7 269.8 Metallurgical sampling hole (Fin Vein) AMD-207 563800 2932977 677 29.5 -0.5 210.2 Metallurgical sampling hole (Fin Vein) AMD-208 563796 2932981 676 21.7 -10.0 255.2 Metallurgical sampling hole (Fin Vein) AMD-209 563885 2933088 648 46.4 -15.9 225.6 Metallurgical sampling hole (CVZ) AMD-210 563895 2933079 648 115.6 -74.5 243.9 Metallurgical sampling hole (CVZ) AMD-211 563980 2933022 644 115.8 -45.6 231.4 CVZ AMD-212 563853 2933140 643 63.7 -45.7 241.1 CVZ AMD-213 563780 2932700 647 109.0 -45.8 81.6 Fin Vein Notes: All co-ordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R Holes AMD-102 and AMD-196 to AMD-198 have been RTK surveyed using an eSurvey E800 integrated GNSS base and receiver, all other holes with a handheld Garmin GPS. These holes will be surveyed at a later date All drill holes were downhole surveyed using a magnetic survey tool

Appendix B - Abu Marawat significant intersections, holes AMD-102 and AMD-196 to AMD-213

Hole ID Intersection (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)2 Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Comments From To Interval AMD-102 162.90 167.90 5.00 3.20 105 4.37 0.50 0.35 3.87 Fin Vein (re-entry) AMD-196 2.40 5.20 2.80 1.16 36.7 1.56 0.10 0.03 0.36 J Vein zone and 50.90 52.90 2.00 1.28 16.5 1.47 0.05 0.05 0.24 JVZ structure? and 69.80 73.00 3.20 0.47 5.2 0.52 0.22 0.02 0.46 JVZ structure? AMD-197 - - - - - - - - - Hole abandoned at 8.1m, not assayed AMD-198 15.10 15.70 0.60 1.31 10.0 1.42 0.08 0.01 0.49 J Vein and 67.50 69.50 2.00 5.63 21.5 5.87 0.29 0.03 0.41 JVZ structure and 96.70 97.30 0.60 1.03 21.9 1.27 0.10 0.05 0.99 JVZ structure? AMD-199 25.40 26.00 0.60 2.28 37.3 2.69 0.09 0.09 0.19 and 40.60 43.10 2.50 2.98 58.1 3.62 0.10 0.18 0.90 and 67.90 68.40 0.50 2.71 19.7 2.93 0.43 0.03 0.36 and 119.20 119.70 0.50 1.57 24.9 1.84 0.26 0.01 1.38 and 155.20 160.45 5.25 1.54 51.5 2.11 0.22 0.09 1.60 Fin Vein? AMD-200 5.50 6.00 0.50 1.55 40.6 2.00 0.13 0.01 0.17 J Vein and 13.80 15.00 1.20 1.26 7.0 1.34 0.03 0.01 0.22 J Vein and 68.30 70.70 2.40 8.18 91.8 9.20 0.51 0.05 1.09 JVZ structure and 91.20 91.70 0.50 1.34 22.8 1.59 0.15 0.00 1.32 AMD-201 4.50 5.50 1.00 1.73 28.0 2.04 0.24 0.01 0.25 J Vein and 57.10 57.60 0.50 1.42 16.0 1.60 0.04 0.01 0.72 JVZ structure and 72.00 75.90 3.90 39.55 161 41.35 0.70 0.03 2.03 JVZ structure AMD-202 75.00 77.00 2.00 0.38 3.3 0.41 0.06 0.03 0.89 Possible JVZ structure? and 123.00 126.20 3.20 0.63 14.2 0.79 0.14 0.17 1.61 Possible sub-grade Fin Vein? and 135.00 135.50 0.50 1.10 42.0 1.56 0.08 0.07 1.05 AMD-203 29.00 29.80 0.80 4.05 32.8 4.41 0.17 0.08 0.69 JVZ structure and 62.10 62.60 0.50 1.09 28.5 1.41 0.20 0.03 0.59 and 68.40 69.60 1.20 0.93 48.1 1.46 0.16 0.09 1.40 Possible sub-grade Fin Vein? AMD-204 22.60 25.10 2.50 0.72 15.7 0.89 0.17 0.05 0.61 JVZ structure and 31.70 33.00 1.30 1.23 8.5 1.32 0.15 0.06 0.86 JVZ structure and 79.30 83.10 3.80 5.35 131 6.80 0.51 0.35 6.38 Fin Vein AMD-205 55.90 57.80 1.90 0.49 93.0 1.52 0.16 0.44 1.78 and 63.50 66.10 2.60 9.84 311 13.30 0.69 0.93 8.55 Fin Vein and 72.25 73.10 0.85 3.43 70.7 4.22 0.09 0.06 0.93 AMD-206 - - - - - - - - - 40.9-43.4m: metallurgical samples 4 AMD-207 - - - - - - - - - FV met sample hole - not sampled (no mineralisation?) AMD-208 - - - - - - - - - 14.1-17.2m: metallurgical samples 4

Hole ID Intersection (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) 2 Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Comments From To Interval AMD-209 17.70 35.40 17.70 9.63 86.5 10.59 1.58 0.00 1.40 Includes 5.90m metallurgical samples 3,5 AMD-210 58.65 74.90 16.25 2.35 36.6 2.76 0.22 0.05 0.97 Includes 5.15m metallurgical samples 3,6 AMD-211 86.40 87.00 0.60 4.07 96.7 5.14 0.47 1.09 4.99 CVZ AMD-212 17.00 17.90 0.90 3.69 25.9 3.98 0.37 0.02 0.29 and 26.50 43.40 16.90 5.61 79.0 6.49 2.54 0.01 0.37 CVZ incl. 32.30 40.40 8.10 9.34 98.3 10.43 4.11 0.01 0.40 and 47.60 48.70 1.10 1.24 3.3 1.28 0.15 0.00 0.29 AMD-213 63.80 66.40 2.60 0.85 25.1 1.12 0.38 0.58 5.57 Fin Vein Notes: Mineralised intervals were typically calculated using a nominal cut-off of 0.5 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq), other lower grade intervals were defined subjectively Gold equivalent calculated using Au and Ag only, with an Au:Ag ratio of 90 Au, Ag, Cu and Zn grades for the intervals selected for metallurgical sampling were based on the assay grades provided by SLR from their metallurgical testwork laboratory in the UK Assays for the Fin Vein bulk comminution testing metallurgical sample composited from holes AMD-206 and AMD-208, as provided by SLR, were 11.48 g/t Au, 184 g/t Ag, 0.63% Cu and 5.80% Zn (Table 2) Assays for the CVZ oxide bulk comminution testing metallurgical sample composited from hole AMD-209, as provided by SLR, were 15.10 g/t Au, 105 g/t Ag, 1.82% Cu and 0.83% Zn (Table 2) Assays for the CVZ sulphide bulk comminution testing metallurgical sample composited from hole AMD-210, as provided by SLR, were 1.61 g/t Au, 42.0 g/t Ag, 0.38% Cu and 1.56% Zn (Table 2)

