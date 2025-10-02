Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced a 70-sample till gold-grain survey to guide the placement of diamond drill holes in the Company's pending diamond drilling program on the Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops porphyry Cu mining district (see Fig. 1). Given the precision with which Tower's earlier till gold grain surveys pinpointed the Company's previous gold discoveries, the present survey is expected to extend the Company's remarkable 50% drill hole "hit" rate of significant Au mineralization at Rabbit North.

Potential Gold Grain Sources in the Durand Diorite

Tower's Lightning, Thunder, Thunder North and Blue Sky gold discoveries at Rabbit North all resulted from a large, reconnaissance-scale till gold-grain survey in May 2021 and follow-up surveys in October 2021 and September 2022. These surveys detected and partially delineated two strong gold-grain dispersal trains - Dominic Lake and Central (see Fig. 2) - trending in the 150• flow direction of the Cordilleran Ice Sheet when it melted and deposited the anomalous till ~10,000 years ago.

In 2021, the Dominic Lake Train was interpreted to be ~400 m wide. However, the two closest samples collected 300 and 500 m east of the train in the initial reconnaissance survey were still strongly anomalous with 136 and 246 gold grains, respectively (see Fig. 3). Therefore, the actual width of the Dominic Lake Train now appears to be ~1 km rather than 400 m, and the sources of the eastern 600 m of the train remain to be discovered. The present survey is designed primarily to locate these sources using the same 100 x 200 m infill sample spacing that proved so effective on Tower's earlier infill sampling programs.

Figure 2 - Location of the present till gold grain survey area in relation to the geology of the underlying bedrock.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/268759_0c54fe30a4852a5e_002full.jpg

Figure 3 - Location of the present till gold grain survey area in relation to Tower's May and October 2021 and September 2022 gold grain anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/268759_0c54fe30a4852a5e_003full.jpg

The eastern gold-grain anomalies are situated on the Durand Stock diorite which contains the eastern extension of the Blue Sky zone as demonstrated by Tower's recent high-grade gold intersection in Hole RN25-060 (6.02 m of 23.63 g/t Au; see July 10, 1995 press release) and possibly also by the intersection ~1.2 km further along strike to the northeast, in the middle of the stock, of 39.7 m vertically of 1.75 g/t Au in historical percussion hole No. 1990-05 (see Fig. 2). The gold grain anomalies are ~1 km down-ice from this fertile shear trend (see Fig. 3). Another potential gold grain source is the eastern extension of the Lightning shear trend as demonstrated by the intersection of 10.0 m 12.51 g/t Au in the stock in historical hole No. 1997-07, approximately 250 m northeast of the Lightning zone (see Fig. 2).

Potential Undiscovered Gold Grain Sources Between Lightning and Blue Sky

Whereas the Central Train was traced up-ice right to its source (the Thunder North zone), the Dominic Lake Train was traced only 800 m up-ice due to the arrival of winter conditions soon after the 2021 infill sampling was completed, leaving a significant gap between the train and the source(s) of its gold grains. The Lightning and Blue Sky gold zones, which are presently inferred to account for the western 150 m and eastern 250 m of the 400-m-wide train, respectively, were found subsequently by diamond drilling ~200 m and 600 m up-ice from the sampled part of the train (see Fig. 3). Blue Sky is also only 300 m up-ice from a strong, 609-grain gold anomaly that was identified in the initial reconnaissance till survey but not followed up because the anomaly is very close to the high-grade gold occurrence intersected in historical hole No. 97-07 (see Fig. 2) and was tentatively ascribed to this zone.

As no infill till sampling has previously been performed in the 600 m gap between the sampled portion of the Dominic Lake Train and the Blue Sky zone, this gap will also be infilled in the present survey (see Fig. 3) to determine whether any significant gold zones other than Lightning and Blue Sky are present in the underlying Nicola tuffs.

Next Steps

The present till survey is being performed by Overburden Drilling Management Limited, experts in gold grain tracing. Approximately 70 samples will be collected. Gold grain processing is being expedited, with all results expected within three weeks.

If the currently planned diamond drilling program, which is expected to total a minimum of 3000 m, commences before sufficient gold grain results are available to guide the drilling and maintain Tower's enviable 50% hit rate at Rabbit North, the first few holes will be drilled close to the Blue Sky Zone.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/268759_0c54fe30a4852a5e_004full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268759

SOURCE: Tower Resources Ltd.