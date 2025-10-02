Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of September 23, 2025, it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 1,531,352 working capital units ("WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.185 per WC Unit for gross proceeds of $283,300 (the "Offering").

Each WC Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.185 per common share and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (each a "WC Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per WC Warrant Share until the earlier of (i) two (2) years from closing of the Offering (the "Closing"); and (ii) in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is at least $0.40 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, and the 10th trading day (the "Final Trading Day") is at least four (4) months from the Closing, the date which is thirty (30) days from the Final Trading Day (the "Trigger Date").

One eligible finder was paid $888 in cash and issued 4,800 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.185 until two (2) years following the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on February 2, 2026. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and exploration on the Corporation's properties in Brazil and Saskatchewan.

The offering will remain open for a further closing of up to 3,968,648 WC Units on or before October 31, 2025.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that further to its press releases of September 2, 2025, September 23, 2025, and October 1, 2025, Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra") is proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the binding term sheet dated August 29, 2025 (the "Binding Term Sheet") between the Company, Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and Ultra. On completion of the Transaction, Ultra will acquire a 50% interest in Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda ("Appia Brasil"), the Brazilian company that holds the PCH Project (the "Property") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil, (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Binding Term Sheet, Ultra shall have until the close of business on October 15, 2025 to deliver notice to Appia, Antonio and Beko that it intends to close the Transaction. One of the terms of the Transaction requires Ultra to invest US $2 Million into an Appia unit private placement comprising 5,520,000 units priced at $0.50 (Cdn) per unit (based upon a US$ to Cdn$ exchange rate of $1.38) with each unit consisting of one common share, priced at $0.50 (Cdn), and one half of a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.70 (Cdn) for 24 months. The funds will be used by Appia for general working capital. See the September 2, 2025 press release for a full list of the terms applicable to the Transaction.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE). The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 170 million common shares outstanding, 210 million shares fully diluted.

