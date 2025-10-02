Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, is pleased to announce the expansion of its AdAi audit capabilities from Google Search to Google Shopping Ads.

Building on the Company's core offering, AdAi for Google Search Ads, which uncovers wasted advertising spend in branded keyword campaigns, this new offering expands the capability to Shopping Ads across product listings on Google. By revealing where brands are unintentionally bidding against themselves or paying for clicks they could have captured at a much lower cost, the AdAi Shopping Audit provides marketers with clear, actionable insights to reduce wasted spend and improve return on ad spend (ROAS).

"Applying AdAi technology to Shopping Ads is a significant step forward for retail advertisers," said John Beresford, CRO of BrandPilot AI. "With Shopping campaigns accounting for over 75% of U.S. retail search ad spend and 85% of clicks across Google Ads and Shopping combined, the impact of wasted spend is massive."1

Key Benefits of AdAi for Google Shopping

Reduce CPCs on Cannibalistic Ads : Eliminate redundant spend on uncontested Shopping campaigns.

: Eliminate redundant spend on uncontested Shopping campaigns. Dynamic Optimization for Standard & PMax Campaigns : Smarter bidding across all Google Shopping formats.

Reinvest in Growth : Free up budget for the competitive terms that truly drive revenue.

: Smarter bidding across all Google Shopping formats. : Free up budget for the competitive terms that truly drive revenue. Competitor Intelligence: See which retailers dominate your Shopping ad space.

"Our Search Audit showed brands how much they were losing in uncontested keyword auctions," added Brandon Mina, President & CEO of BrandPilot AI. "By extending AdAi into Shopping Ads, we're exposing cannibalization in retail campaigns and helping marketers unlock budget that can be redeployed into true growth."

Exposing the Hidden Cost of Cannibalistic Shopping Ads

To raise awareness of this costly blind spot, BrandPilot AI will host a free webinar on October 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST. The session will walk through common cannibalization scenarios in Google Shopping, quantify their budget impact, and show how AdAi audits give brands the clarity to act.

Register and join the webinar here.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Its core platform, AdAi, identifies hidden inefficiencies in digital advertising campaigns and helps brands recover wasted ad spend in real time. Additional products, including Spectrum IQ and Social Runway, support AI-powered influencer marketing and paid social performance.

1 "93 Google Ads Statistics (2025) - Market Share & Revenue," DemandSage, May 9, 2025. As of 2025, Google Shopping Ads account for 76.4% of all U.S. retail search ad spend and drive 85.3% of all clicks across Google Ads and Google Shopping campaigns. https://www.demandsage.com/google-ads-statistics

