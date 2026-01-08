Proven Delivery of Enhanced Client Returns

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving transparency and efficiencies in digital advertising, today provided an update on its expanding roster of enterprise-level customers and trials.

Following the Company's December 2, 2025 pipeline update, BrandPilot saw BrandPilot saw multiple enterprise organizations expand their engagements, progressing from initial audits and live trials into contracted relationships. These engagements span several industry verticals, including luxury health and wellness resorts, global fashion and ecommerce, and consumer performance brands, demonstrating the broad applicability of the Company's core offering. This momentum has been driven by the consistent performance of AdAi in delivering measurable improvements in Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS), a key indicator of advertising effectiveness for enterprise marketing teams.

Integrated Wellness Pioneer - A five-star luxury wellness resort and research organization, first established in 1979 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, engaged BrandPilot to optimize its 2025 digital advertising budget. With well-known destination properties including its flagship resort in Tucson, Arizona and an award-recognized resort in Lenox, Massachusetts, an AdAi-driven audit achieved a 33% reduction in average CPC and an 11% decrease in cost-per-conversion, enabling the brand to reinvest recovered budget into new growth initiatives.

- A five-star luxury wellness resort and research organization, first established in 1979 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, engaged BrandPilot to optimize its 2025 digital advertising budget. With well-known destination properties including its flagship resort in Tucson, Arizona and an award-recognized resort in Lenox, Massachusetts, an AdAi-driven audit achieved a 33% reduction in average CPC and an 11% decrease in cost-per-conversion, enabling the brand to reinvest recovered budget into new growth initiatives. Global Luxury Retailer - BrandPilot's largest trial engagement to date, this London-headquartered global luxury fashion retailer with products sold worldwide transitioned from trial to a full commercial engagement after a pilot program delivered a 59% reduction in cost-per-click (CPC) and an 86% lift in return on advertising spend (ROAS). The technology is now being expanded to flagship campaigns with annual advertising spend exceeding $100 million.

In addition to expanded enterprise engagements, the Company initiated new audits and live trials with new prospect customers, including Canada's largest integrated courier network and a 100% Canadian-owned furniture retailer operating more than 55 locations nationwide. These new pilots further strengthen the Company's commercial pipeline and reflect the growing need among advertisers for independent validation and optimization of advertising efficiency and media spend effectiveness.

BrandPilot's AdAi offers functions as an independent performance and validation layer within paid search and shopping environments. The solution is designed to identify inefficiencies, isolate low-quality or economically ineffective activity, and enable advertisers to redeploy budget more effectively-without increasing total media investment or disrupting existing agency and platform relationships.

"We're entering 2026 with strong commercial momentum, supported by a growing set of proof points validating our product," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "While Canada remains our operational base, our focus is global, with increasing traction among international enterprise brands across the United States and Europe, including strong activity this month in California and key EU markets. As we deliver measurable returns for customers, we're seeing a consistent pattern-brands validate results in live environments, expand their engagement, and deploy our technology across larger, more strategic budgets. Having taken the time typical of new market entrants to build this foundation, we believe we are approaching an inflection point that can support accelerated revenue growth and more efficient sales cycles."

Based on its historic overall conversion rate of close to 70%, the Company expects a material portion of its prospective customer pipeline to continue progressing into broader, ongoing contracts during 2026. At the same time, the Company anticipates existing customers to expand usage across additional campaigns, regions, and brands, driving further growth.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core offering, AdAi, analyzes live advertising activity to surface low-quality, invalid, or economically inefficient spend, enabling advertisers to recover wasted budget and reallocate it more effectively.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent, where value is being diluted, and how performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the rate of adoption of AdAi for Google Shopping Ads, the performance and effectiveness of the AdAi platform in reducing wasted spend and improving ROAS, the growth and size of the retail search advertising market, changes to Google's advertising products or policies, competitive pressures in AI-powered marketing solutions, and the Company's ability to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

