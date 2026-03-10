Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on recovering wasted digital advertising spend and improving marketing ROI, today announced it has been selected by a leading digital agency, part of an international marketing group, to support a North American multi-channel home furnishings retailer.

The national retailer invests significantly across digital advertising platforms to drive both ecommerce and in-store growth. Through this engagement, BrandPilot's AdAi capability will be deployed as an independent performance and validation layer to identify inefficient and cannibalistic search spend, improve budget allocation, and strengthen return on ad spend across live campaigns.

The selection represents continued expansion of BrandPilot's agency channel strategy and growing enterprise adoption of AdAi as advertisers seek measurable efficiency gains in increasingly automated advertising environments.

"We're seeing increasing demand from both agencies and enterprise brands for independent technologies that can deliver measurable financial impact," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "This new engagement is a reflection of our growing commercial traction with larger accounts due to our proven ability to help brands achieve significant improvements in campaign efficiencies and ROI."

The expanding agency partnerships provides scalable access to enterprise advertising budgets and supports BrandPilot AI's broader 2026 growth strategy.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core offering, AdAi, analyzes live advertising activity to surface low-quality, invalid, or economically inefficient spend, enabling advertisers to recover wasted budget and reallocate it more effectively.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent, where value is being diluted, and how performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the rate of adoption of AdAi for Google Shopping Ads, the performance and effectiveness of the AdAi platform in reducing wasted spend and improving ROAS, the growth and size of the retail search advertising market, changes to Google's advertising products or policies, competitive pressures in AI-powered marketing solutions, and the Company's ability to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287939

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.