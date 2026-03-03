Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising, today announced the launch of SearchIQ, a new capability designed to help advertisers measure and optimize brand visibility across large language model and generative AI search environments.

As consumer discovery shifts from traditional search links to AI-generated responses, brands face growing challenges in understanding how they are represented, ranked, and referenced within generative platforms. SearchIQ provides actionable intelligence into brand presence, competitive positioning, and sentiment across AI-driven search experiences, enabling advertisers to identify visibility gaps and refine digital strategy before performance is impacted.

"Search behavior is evolving rapidly," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "As AI-generated answers increasingly shape purchasing decisions, brands need independent intelligence into how they appear inside these systems. SearchIQ extends our validation framework into generative environments, helping advertisers protect influence and competitive positioning."

SearchIQ complements BrandPilot's existing AdAi and ClickRadar capabilities, expanding the Company's role as an independent performance and validation layer across paid search, traffic quality, and now AI-driven discovery. BrandPilot expects to begin phased enterprise deployments during 2026 as advertisers seek greater clarity, accountability, and control in increasingly automated digital ecosystems.

BrandPilot expects to begin phased enterprise deployments of SearchIQ in April 2026 as part of broader engagements focused on improving advertising efficiency, visibility, and competitive performance in AI-first environments.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected development, deployment, functionality, commercial adoption, and enterprise rollout of the LLM Visibility capability, anticipated demand for AI search visibility intelligence, the Company's ability to expand its performance validation ecosystem, and the expected benefits of integrating LLM Visibility with AdAi and ClickRadar. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: variability in advertiser adoption of LLM Visibility the evolving nature of large language model platforms and generative AI search technologies; changes in digital advertising and AI-driven discovery platforms; competitive developments; regulatory changes affecting AI technologies; and the Company's ability to successfully commercialize and scale new capabilities. Although management believes the assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286098

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.