Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving transparency and efficiency in digital advertising, today announced that it will participate in Shoptalk Spring in Las Vegas, March 23-26, 2026, one of the world's leading retail and ecommerce conferences.

"Shoptalk brings together senior marketing and digital leaders responsible for billions in annual advertising spend, our exact target market," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Enterprise marketers are operating in an increasingly automated and complex environment, where performance signals can become distorted, resulting in wasted budget and sub-optimal marketing outcomes. Participating in Shoptalk allows us to share practical and actionable insights gained through the deployment of our AdAi solution, which is focused on detecting waste and recovering advertising budget within the branded search eco-system."

BrandPilot's participation reflects the Company's focus on expanding enterprise awareness of its AdAi and ClickRadar capabilities, which help advertisers identify inefficient spend, improve performance, and recover wasted advertising budget in increasingly automated environments.

Participation in industry conferences such as Shoptalk is an important marketing tool, enabling BrandPilot to showcase its solution stack directly to a large and captive audience actively looking to be informed on new technology solutions to help identify and mitigate waste/inefficiencies innate to the various digital platforms. Participation in similar prior events has proven very successful, helping materially to increase the company's pipeline of trial prospects. With conversion rates from trial to contract in excess of 80%, event participation therefore yields a very clear and measurable ROI.

Event participation also supports the Company's broader 2026 strategy of building long-term enterprise relationships through thought leadership, independent validation, and performance transparency.

Mr. Mina continued, "We are increasingly recognised as an emerging voice within the digital advertising space. Our ability to provide meaningful insights that are substantiated through real-life data, has generated significant credibility and brand equity, enabling us to engage with decision makers within companies of any scale, from small eCommerce brands to Tier 1 global behemoths. Beyond engaging with new prospects, being able to inform the world about the results achieved for our existing clients, we believe, will also help reduce sale cycle times."

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value, and ClickRadar, which uses bot detection and traffic validation technology to compile forensic reports that enable advertisers to claim refunds and credits associated with low-quality and invalid traffic.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budget, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence.

