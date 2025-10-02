Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Announces GICS Reclassification to Information Technology Sector

Five strategic industrial partnerships accelerate AI Nose adoption across semiconductors, robotics, smart manufacturing, and healthcare

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced its reclassification under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) to Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals (Code 45202030), effective October 1, 2025. The update, administered by S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI, marks Ainos' transition from biotechnology to the emerging field of digital olfaction-positioning the Company as a technology innovator enabling artificial intelligence to sense smell.

Ainos' proprietary AI Nose platform, powered by smell language model (SLM), digitizes scent into machine-readable insights, powering new commercial applications across semiconductors, robotics, smart manufacturing, and healthcare. The Company's senior care initiatives in Japan contributed to a 435% year-over-year revenue increase in 1H 2025. Building on this momentum, Ainos secured its first multi-year SmellTech-as-a-Service ("SaaS") subscription contract, valued at $2.1 million, for deployment in semiconductor manufacturing. Ainos will launch seven pilot sites across Japan with its robotic partner.

The Company has also strengthened its industrial and geographic footprint through partnerships with five leaders in semiconductors, robotics and automation: ASE Technology Holding, Topco Scientific, Kenmec Mechanical Engineering, Solomon Technology and ugo, Inc. Together, these collaborations accelerate adoption of SmellTech across high-value industries, reinforcing Ainos' competitive position in the global technology value chain for AI infrastructure.

"Our reclassification under GICS is a recognition of Ainos' transformation into a technology company and our growing leadership in AI-powered scent digitization," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "This milestone affirms the commercial progress we have achieved and aligns with our long-term vision to establish AI Nose as a foundational AI SmellTech platform. As we scale deployments and expand recurring revenues, we are committed to delivering sustained value to our shareholders and partners worldwide."

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven scent intelligence. This full-stack electronic nose (e-nose) platform combines precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms, aiming to detect scent at parts-per-billion (ppb) sensitivity. Smell ID then converts analog scent data into actionable insights, while the proprietary smell language model (SLM) learns complex scent patterns. Backed by a 13-year scent data moat and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose aims to deliver continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and instant alerts to boost safety, quality, and efficiency. To be delivered as SmellTech-as-a-Service, it aims to offer subscription access to ongoing scent intelligence, analytics, and real-time alerts, turning the invisible into strategic advantage.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

