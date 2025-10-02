Anzeige
Oriola Corporation: Oriola appoints Maria Lundell as Chief People Officer

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 2 October 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Oriola appoints Maria Lundell as Chief People Officer

Maria Lundell, MA has been appointed Oriola Corporation's Chief People Officer (CPO) and member of the Oriola Management Team as of 1 November 2025. Lundell has previously worked as Executive Vice President, People and Culture at Blastr Green Steel and Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Stora Enso Paper.

"As we continue our strategic transformation toward becoming the leading specialist in wholesale of pharmaceuticals and health products, we are happy to welcome Maria. With a proven track record in change management and organisational development, her leadership will contribute to shaping a sustainable, values-driven culture at Oriola. This appointment reinforces our commitment to building a collaborative environment where openness, responsibility, and initiative are valued," comments Oriola's CEO Katarina Gabrielson.

"Joining Oriola at this important moment is both exciting and meaningful. I'm deeply committed to developing a culture that supports the transformation journey. With my experience in change management, I look forward to aligning the company strategy with leadership development," comments Maria Lundell.

Oriola's Management Team will from 1 November 2025 consist of the following members:

  • Katarina Gabrielson, CEO
  • Mats Danielsson, CFO
  • Katja Lundell, EVP, Advisory Services
  • Maria Lundell, Chief People Officer
  • Mikael Nurmi, Chief Digital Officer
  • Satu Nylén, EVP, Services and Products
  • Petter Sandström, General Counsel
  • Tuomas Tiilikainen, Chief Supply Chain Officer
  • Stig Tornell, EVP, Sales

Katarina Gabrielson
CEO

******

CV - Maria Lundell
MA
Finnish citizen

Primary career
2023-present, Blastr Green Steel Oy, Executive Vice President, People & Culture
2017-2023, Stora Enso Paper Oy, Senior Vice President, Human Resources
2016, Strategic advisory roles for Deloitte Finland Oy and Enfo Oyj
2009-2015, Enfo Oyj, Senior Vice President, Human Resources
2005-2008, Nasdaq OMX Nordic exchange, Vice President Human Resources / Managing Director, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Baltics, Iceland, the UK
2001-2005, L'Oréal Finland Oy, Director of Human Resources
1999-2001, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Kämp, Human Resources Manager

******

Further information:
Katarina Gabrielson, CEO
tel. +46 72 234 8809
email: katarina.gabrielson@oriola.com

Mikael Wegmüller
VP, Communications and Sustainability
tel. +356 40 7762 314
email: mikael.wegmuller@oriola.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media


