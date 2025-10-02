Oriola Corporation: Oriola appoints Maria Lundell as Chief People Officer

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 2 October 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Oriola appoints Maria Lundell as Chief People Officer

Maria Lundell, MA has been appointed Oriola Corporation's Chief People Officer (CPO) and member of the Oriola Management Team as of 1 November 2025. Lundell has previously worked as Executive Vice President, People and Culture at Blastr Green Steel and Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Stora Enso Paper.

"As we continue our strategic transformation toward becoming the leading specialist in wholesale of pharmaceuticals and health products, we are happy to welcome Maria. With a proven track record in change management and organisational development, her leadership will contribute to shaping a sustainable, values-driven culture at Oriola. This appointment reinforces our commitment to building a collaborative environment where openness, responsibility, and initiative are valued," comments Oriola's CEO Katarina Gabrielson.

"Joining Oriola at this important moment is both exciting and meaningful. I'm deeply committed to developing a culture that supports the transformation journey. With my experience in change management, I look forward to aligning the company strategy with leadership development," comments Maria Lundell.

Oriola's Management Team will from 1 November 2025 consist of the following members:

Katarina Gabrielson, CEO

Mats Danielsson, CFO

Katja Lundell, EVP, Advisory Services

Maria Lundell, Chief People Officer

Mikael Nurmi, Chief Digital Officer

Satu Nylén, EVP, Services and Products

Petter Sandström, General Counsel

Tuomas Tiilikainen, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Stig Tornell, EVP, Sales

CV - Maria Lundell

MA

Finnish citizen

Primary career

2023-present, Blastr Green Steel Oy, Executive Vice President, People & Culture

2017-2023, Stora Enso Paper Oy, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

2016, Strategic advisory roles for Deloitte Finland Oy and Enfo Oyj

2009-2015, Enfo Oyj, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

2005-2008, Nasdaq OMX Nordic exchange, Vice President Human Resources / Managing Director, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Baltics, Iceland, the UK

2001-2005, L'Oréal Finland Oy, Director of Human Resources

1999-2001, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Kämp, Human Resources Manager

