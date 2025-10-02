Matt Prebble to Lead Accenture in UK, Ireland Africa

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that Shaheen Sayed has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Reinvention Services. In this new role, Shaheen will be responsible for streamlining how Accenture delivers AI-enabled solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients for the AI era. She will play a critical role in integrating capabilities to drive sustainable growth and long-term client value. Shaheen will continue to be a member of the Global Management Committee.

She will be succeeded in her role as lead for Accenture in the UK, Ireland Africa (UKIA) by Matt Prebble, who currently serves as Data AI lead for EMEA. Matt will also become a member of the Global Management Committee.

"Shaheen Sayed's appointment as Chief Commercial Officer marks a significant step in our mission to drive transformative change for our clients. With her extensive experience in digital transformations, Shaheen is uniquely positioned to lead our efforts in creating innovative solutions faster and embedding AI and data seamlessly into our clients' businesses. Her leadership will be instrumental in helping organizations reinvent themselves to thrive in the age of AI," said Manish Sharma, Chief Services Officer, Reinvention Services at Accenture.

Shaheen most recently served as head of Accenture's UK, Ireland, and Africa (UKIA) business where she was responsible for steering the growth, strategy, and overall performance of Accenture across these dynamic and diverse markets. Before taking the helm of UKIA, Shaheen led Accenture's technology business in the UK and Ireland, where she specialized in orchestrating complex, enterprise-wide technology transformations and pioneering new market innovations. Over her two-decade career with Accenture, she has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions across multiple industries, including banking, capital markets, telecommunications, and healthcare.

As Data AI lead for Accenture in Europe, Matt has worked with C-suite executives and boards of the world's leading organizations to accelerate their reinvention-helping them enhance competitiveness, grow profitability and deliver sustainable value. Under his leadership, the practice has driven large-scale AI adoption programs, built responsible AI frameworks and partnered with global ecosystems to unlock measurable value.

