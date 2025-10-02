Intracom Telecom and BroadbandOne Partner to Launch Gigabit FWA for Enterprises Across the U.S

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider and BroadbandOne, a rapidly growing enterprise connectivity provider in several States in the U.S, today announced a strategic partnership to expand their broadband points of presence across Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. The pioneering initiative is based on Intracom Telecom's high-performance multi-gigabit mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology and BroadbandOne's highly differentiated service model.

BroadbandOne's rollout delivers cost-effective gigabit connectivity for business customers, especially in areas where traditional fiber is limited or cost prohibitive. Powered by Intracom Telecom's technology and operating at the 28 GHz mmWave frequency range, it is capable of connecting subscribers with download speeds up to 2.4 Gbps and reaching beyond 5 miles from the cell center. Each Intracom Telecom WiBAS G5 Smart Base Station radio offers 5.6 Gbps capacity and serves 120 subscribers, with powerful hierarchical QoS, and exceptionally high availability of service. The Intracom Telecom technology continues to offer reliable service where buried or aerial fiber fails due to cuts and weather inflicted damage.

The deployment strategy launched supports BroadbandOne's Telco as a Service (TaaS) model, a fully managed solution that gives enterprises scalable, carrier-grade connectivity without the burden of owning and maintaining network infrastructure.

"Businesses need broadband that is as agile as they are," said Eric Watko, CEO of BroadbandOne. "Through this FWA rollout, enterprises can access fiber-like gigabit performance without the delays and costs of traditional fiber builds. This is about giving customers faster time to service, predictable costs, and the flexibility to scale as their needs evolve."

"Intracom Telecom is proud to support BroadbandOne in this multi-state rollout," said Kyriakos Vergos, CEO of Intracom Telecom USA. "Our unique technology platform is designed to deliver high-capacity, secure, and ultra-reliable multi-gigabit connectivity at scale. By combining BroadbandOne's innovative service model with our technology, enterprises across the U.S. can benefit from faster deployments and a broadband experience comparable to fiber."

Together, BroadbandOne and Intracom Telecom are redefining how enterprises access and consume broadband by combining service innovation, advanced technology, and speed of deployment. The partnership is set to expand into additional U.S. regions in 2025, accelerating broadband access and digital transformation for businesses nationwide.

About Broadband One

Broadband One is a rapidly growing U.S. connectivity provider delivering innovative enterprise broadband solutions through its Telco as a Service (TaaS) model. By combining spectrum assets, advanced technology, and managed service expertise, Broadband One enables businesses to access carrier-grade, gigabit connectivity without the cost and complexity of building and operating network infrastructure. With a strategy focused on speed of deployment, flexibility, and customer success, Broadband One is redefining how enterprises access and consume broadband nationwide.

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions vendor operating for over 45 years. The company is the benchmark in mmW fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

