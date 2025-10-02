

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automotive manufacturer Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced Thursday that it produced 10,720 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in the third quarter and delivered 13,201 vehicles during the same period.



The delivery results for the quarter are in line with Rivian's outlook. However, the company is narrowing its 2025 delivery guidance to a range of 41,500 to 43,500 vehicles from the prior forecast range of 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles.



