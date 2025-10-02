NEO Battery Materials Ltd.: NEO Battery Signs Multi-Year Offtake Agreement for Silicon Battery Materials with North American Drone & UAS Battery Company

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

50 Metric Ton Multi-Year Offtake Supply Agreement of High-Performance Silicon Battery Material Technology with North American Lithium-Ion Battery Company

To Jointly Develop and Optimize Lithium-Ion & Lithium-Polymer Battery Products for Unmanned Systems, Drones, and Defense-Related Mobile Systems Targeting to Enhance Energy Density, Charging/Discharging Rate Capabilities with Safety, and High Power Output

Active Progress on 20 TPA Production Scale-Up of Silicon Battery Materials

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging batteries for drones, robotics, and electronics, is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year offtake agreement (the "Offtake") and a Joint Development Agreement (the "JDA") with a North American lithium-ion battery company specializing in performance-intensive, speciality applications, including unmanned systems (UAS), drones, and defense-related mobile systems (the "Customer").

Under the Offtake, the Customer has committed to a total purchase volume of 50 tons of NEO's silicon anode materials, NBMSiDE® P-200 and P-300N, over an initial 4-year term. NEO anticipates supplying the initial P-200 and P-300N materials starting in 2026. Annual volumes are subject to production capacity and availability, qualification milestones, and operating deployment needs of the Customer's products. The price for the silicon anode materials will be determined through a mutually agreed-upon pricing structure based on prevailing raw material and processing costs at the time of each supply.

To reinforce the Offtake supply commitments, the JDA further establishes a collaborative framework in which NEO will supply its P-200 and P-300N silicon anodes for evaluation and validation within the Customer's lithium-ion and lithium-polymer battery cells. Both parties will jointly develop and optimize battery performance via system-integrated field tests in UAS and drones. The Customer will manufacture battery cells with various chemistries and cell formats, and NEO will iteratively adjust its silicon battery technology based on feedback data. Energy density (Wh/kg), safe charging/discharging rate capability, and power output are key performance metrics to be enhanced for the indicated high-demand electronics.

NEO Battery Materials is progressing with its initiative to expand silicon anode production to 20 tons per year, following the positive validation of recent prototypes and direct demand for high-performance materials from end users. Following 20-ton mass producibility tests and material quality/performance validation, the Company will scale up production to 240 tons per year to meet downstream demand and to support the Company's in-house battery manufacturing business. As announced, NEO is conducting due diligence to lease an operational, revenue-generating commercial facility to produce high-performance, customized batteries for its drone, UAS, robotics, and automotive pipelines.

"This Offtake and JDA represent another critical milestone in the commercialization of NEO's silicon battery technology, as we expand into synergistic, revenue-potential verticals of battery design and manufacturing. By partnering with a North American battery company, we are advancing our mission to establish a robust and high-quality North American battery supply chain. For the Western world, our Company aims to become the go-to alternative for high-performance battery materials and components to any end-use application," expressed Mr. Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery technology company focused on developing and producing silicon-enhanced lithium-ion batteries in drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), robotics, unmanned systems, electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems for AI data centers. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries and provides end-to-end battery solutions from materials selection, cell architecture, and process optimization. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of high-performance lithium-ion battery components and materials, building a secure, robust battery supply chain in North America. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

Director, President, and CEO

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:

info@neobatterymaterials.com

T: +1 (437) 451-7678

