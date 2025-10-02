Carnival Corporation Expands Meal Donation Program Into Latin America for the First Time

World's largest cruise company partners with food banks and local leaders to - for the first time - enable cruise companies to donate fresh, ready-to-eat meals to communities in Mexico, Honduras and Dominican Republic

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Company's meal donation program now spans almost 20 port destinations worldwide with plans to expand into new markets globally as part of its ongoing Less Left Over food waste reduction strategy

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it has signed a series of historic memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with food banks and community partners in Mexico, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, becoming the first cruise company to sign formal meal donation agreements with these organizations and bringing its fresh meal donation program to Latin America for the first time. The food banks participating in the agreements are part of the Global FoodBanking Network, a respected international alliance.

Carnival Corporation's meal donation program redirects surplus prepared and unserved meals from the company's ships to a growing network of trusted local partners for distribution to families and communities in need. Part of the company's Less Left Over strategy to cut food waste, the program maximizes the use of high-quality surplus meals to help address food insecurity in communities where it is established. By expanding to three new ports, the program will now operate in 19 destinations worldwide.

"Expanding our meal donation program into Latin America is an important step in giving back to the amazing ports and destinations who warmly welcome our guests into their communities and make their visits so memorable," said Vicky Rey, vice president of government affairs for Latin America, Carnival Corporation. "Our goal is to help feed families and children who may not have a hot meal to eat every day by donating healthy and delicious meals we prepared but did not serve onboard. We're grateful to our partners in Mexico, Honduras and the Dominican Republic who helped make this possible."

In Mexico, Carnival Corporation signed an agreement with Bancos de Alimentos de Mexico (Red BAMX). Through this collaboration, meals will first be distributed through a pilot program expected to be launched in Ensenada and then extended to other locations with food banks and where Carnival Cruise Line ships call.

In Honduras, Carnival Corporation signed an agreement with Mayor Ron McNab of Roatán. Through this partnership, unserved ready-to-eat meals and surplus ingredients from Carnival Cruise Line ships will be distributed to schools, hospitals and community organizations across Roatán.

In the Dominican Republic, Carnival Corporation signed agreements with the Catholic Diocese of Puerto Plata and Banco de Alimentos República Dominicana. Through this partnership, meals will be distributed to schools, hospitals and community organizations across Puerto Plata, with the food bank providing expertise to support implementation and local distribution.

Carnival Corporation's surplus meal and food donation program began in 2017 through its Costa Cruises line, in partnership with the food bank charity Fondazione Banco Alimentare, in what was a first for global shipping. To date, the program has helped deliver more than 300,000 unserved meals to support community partners in Spain, Italy, France, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Carnival Corporation is working to expand the program to additional locations and is collaborating with officials across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America to evaluate how the existing framework can meet local legal, health and operational food donation guidelines.

The program is just one of dozens of initiatives across Carnival Corporation and its cruise lines that are part of the company's Less Left Over strategy to minimize surplus food waste while continuing to offer world-class food and dining experiences to its guests.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com , and www.seabourn.com.

To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our positive impact worldwide on people and the planet, go to www.carnivalcorp.com/impact/.

Carnival Corporation Media Contacts

Jody Venturoni, Carnival Corporation, jventuroni@carnival.com

Janna Rowell, Carnival Corporation, jrowell@carnival.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carnival Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Carnival Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carnival-corporation-plc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carnival Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/carnival-corporation-expands-meal-donation-program-into-latin-america-for-the-first-1081128