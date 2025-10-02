Summa Defence Oyj: Directed share issue without payment, transfer and cancellation of shares in connection with the reverse share split of Summa Defence Plc

Summa Defence Plc

Company announcement 2 October 2025 at 3:30 pm EEST

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Summa Defence Plc held on 19 September 2025 resolved to carry out a reverse share split and the related redemption of shares so that, following the reverse share split, one (1) share in the company would correspond to every one hundred (100) existing shares. The reverse share split was executed on the previously announced combination date, 23 September 2025.

As part of the arrangement, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to issue 50,000 new shares to the company itself without consideration. In accordance with the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the new shares issued to the company were further transferred by the company without consideration to shareholders who, on the combination date of 23 September 2025, held:

a) shares registered in the securities system maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, either in the name of a nominee/custodian or directly in the name of the shareholder (owner-registered); or

b) nominee-registered shares recorded in the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy,

and whose total number of shares was not divisible by one hundred (100), to the extent required to make their shareholding divisible by one hundred (100).

The Extraordinary General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the transfer of the company's own shares without consideration (a directed share issue without payment, of up to 50,000 treasury shares held by the company) to the shareholders referred to above, as well as to determine the terms and conditions of such share issues and transfers. The authorisation for the share issue remains valid until 31 October 2025.

On 2 October 2025, the Board of Directors exercised the authorisation granted to it by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 September 2025 and resolved to transfer, without consideration, a total of 4,115 treasury shares held by the company to the shareholders referred to in items a) and b) above. The transfer of shares to the identified shareholders and the registration of such shares into their respective book-entry accounts is expected to take place by 3 October 2025.

In addition, on 2 October 2025, the Board of Directors decided, pursuant to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 September 2025 concerning the reverse share split, to cancel all of the new shares issued to the company without consideration that remained unused in connection with the reverse share split. In accordance with the Board's decision, a total of 45,885 shares were cancelled. The cancellation of the shares is expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office (PRH) by 3 October 2025.

Following the registration of the cancellation of the company's own shares, the total number of shares in the company will be 45,681,664. The company's share capital will remain unchanged at EUR 470,210. Trading in the company's shares under the new total number of shares is expected to commence on or about 6 October 2025 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

The procedures concerning the reverse share split are described in more detail in the company announcement published by Summa Defence Plc on 19 September 2025 regarding the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

Board of Directors

More information:

Jussi Holopainen, CEO

Phone: +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer

Phone: +358 400 437 515

Email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defense and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both M&A-driven and organic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). http://www.summadefence.fi/en/