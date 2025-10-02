CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), the world's largest producer of ammonia, today announced a shipment of certified low-carbon ammonia from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, facility. Trafigura, a market leader in the global commodities industry, purchased the ammonia for shipment to Envalior, a global leader in Engineering Materials, which intends to use the low-carbon ammonia for the production of low-carbon caprolactam.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002127015/en/

CF Industries loading 23,500 metric tons of low-carbon ammonia for Trafigura on September 25, 2025, in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. Trafigura purchased the ammonia for shipment to Envalior, which intends to use the low-carbon ammonia for the production of low-carbon caprolactam.

Trafigura has loaded 23,500 metric tons of low-carbon ammonia on the 25th of September destined for Antwerp, Belgium. The low-carbon ammonia is certified under the Verified Ammonia Carbon Intensity (VACI) Program to have a significantly lower well-to-gate carbon footprint than conventional natural gas-based ammonia production.

"We are proud to partner with industry leaders Trafigura and Envalior as we work together to develop a low-carbon ammonia supply chain in advance of the implementation of the European Union's carbon border adjustment mechanism," said Bert Frost, executive vice president, sales, market development and supply chain, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. "We also are pleased to reach an important milestone for CF Industries by delivering our first low-carbon premium offering to Europe."

"We are pleased to be delivering our first low-carbon ammonia cargo to Europe. This milestone would not have been possible without the support from CF Industries and Envalior, and we are looking forward to working together on our shared vision of developing low-carbon solutions for industrial use," said Patricio Norris, Trafigura's Global Head of Ammonia and LPG.

"At Envalior, sustainability is not just part of our strategy it's part of who we are. This shipment of low-carbon ammonia marks a significant step in our journey to decarbonize our supply chain and deliver climate-resilient solutions. By integrating certified low-carbon feedstocks into our production of caprolactam/ammonium sulphate and downstream into PA6, we are showing our commitment to low-carbon materials and helping our customers meet their environmental goals,"said Thorsten Bredemann, VP Global Marketing Sales Intermediates.

The start-up of CF Industries' carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage project at its Donaldsonville Complex in July 2025, which has the capacity to sequester up to 2 million metric tons of CO2 per year generated by the ammonia manufacturing process, enabled the production of low-carbon ammonia at the site. CF Industries expects to produce approximately 1.9 million tons of VACI-certified low-carbon ammonia on an annual basis, which can also be upgraded into low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer products.

VACI is a voluntary program developed by The Fertilizer Institute that certifies the greenhouse gas emissions resulting from ammonia production at a specific facility from natural gas well to production gate. The program utilizes a published methodology developed by industry experts to calculate the carbon intensity of the facility's ammonia production. The data collection and calculations are audited by a third-party verifier.

The shipment of low-carbon ammonia by Trafigura and Envalior represents CF Industries' second low-carbon ammonia delivery following an earlier sale to a customer in Africa.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network the world's largest to enable low-carbon hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the Company's website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the Company to check there frequently.

About Trafigura

Trafigura is a leading commodities group, owned by its employees and founded over 30 years ago. At the heart of global supply, Trafigura connects vital resources to power and build the world. We deploy infrastructure, market expertise and our worldwide logistics network to move oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, gas and power from where they are produced to where they are needed, forming strong relationships that make supply chains more efficient, secure and sustainable. We invest in renewable energy projects and technologies to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including through MorGen Energy and joint venture Nala Renewables.

The Trafigura Group also comprises industrial assets and operating businesses including multi-metals producer Nyrstar, fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy, the Impala Terminals joint venture and Greenergy, supplier and distributor of transportation fuels and biofuels. The Group employs over 13,000 people, of which over 1,400 are shareholders and is active in over 150 countries.

Visit: www.trafigura.com

About Envalior

Envalior is a global leader in Engineering Materials with over 4,000 employees worldwide. It was established in 2023 through the merger of Lanxess Performance Materials and DSM Engineering Materials. With a long track record of customer-driven innovation, Envalior specializes in developing Sustainable and High-Performance Engineering Materials, including PA6, PA66, PBT, PA46, PPS, TPC, PET, PA4T, PA410, and Thermoplastic Composites. Focus markets include Mobility, Electronics Electrical, and Consumer Goods. For more information, visit www.envalior.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002127015/en/

Contacts:

For additional information:

Media

Chris Close

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

847-405-2542 cclose@cfindustries.com

Investors

Darla Rivera

Director, Investor Relations

847-405-2045 darla.rivera@cfindustries.com

Media contact Envalior:

Caroline Helsmoortel

Global Manager Corporate Communications