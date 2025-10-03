- Combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 46% and risk of death by 27% in pivotal Phase III IMforte study -

- First and only combination therapy for the first-line maintenance treatment of ES-SCLC, which is critical to help address the high rate of relapse in ES-SCLC -

- Regimen recommended in National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines for SCLC

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Tecentriq Hybreza (atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs) in combination with lurbinectedin (Zepzelca) for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed after first-line induction therapy with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza, carboplatin and etoposide (CE). This approval marks the first and only combination therapy for the first-line maintenance treatment of ES-SCLC, a highly aggressive disease for which treatment options have been limited. The U.S. National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines)* have been updated to include the regimen as a category 2A and preferred option for maintenance treatment of people with ES-SCLC, following induction therapy with Tecentriq and CE.

"For people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer and their families, the period after induction therapy is often filled with uncertainty, given the high risk of relapse," said Roy Herbst, M.D., Ph.D., deputy director and chief of medical oncology and hematology at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital. "The Tecentriq and Zepzelca combination provides a new option and a proactive approach in this setting shown to improve progression-free and overall survival in patients who haven't progressed after standard induction treatment with Tecentriq and chemotherapy. The approval may lead to a meaningful shift in how we manage this challenging disease and gives us a new tool to help to delay disease progression and extend survival."

"The Tecentriq and lurbinectedin combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by nearly half," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "We are proud to deliver this advancement for the small cell lung cancer community in partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as it reflects our abiding commitment to improving outcomes in the hardest-to-treat cancers."

The FDA approval is based on results from the Phase III IMforte study, which showed that the Tecentriq and lurbinectedin combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 46% and the risk of death by 27%, compared to Tecentriq maintenance therapy alone. Following 3.2 months of induction therapy, the median overall survival for the Tecentriq plus lurbinectedin regimen was 13.2 months versus 10.6 months for Tecentriq alone (stratified hazard ratio [HR]=0.73; 95% CI: 0.57-0.95; p=0.0174). Median progression-free survival by independent assessment was 5.4 months versus 2.1 months, respectively (stratified HR=0.54; 95% CI: 0.43-0.67; p<0.0001). Safety was generally consistent with the known safety profiles of Tecentriq and lurbinectedin.

Today's approval builds on Tecentriq's established role in ES-SCLC. In 2019, the FDA approved Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adults with ES-SCLC, based on the IMpower133 study, which at the time was the first new treatment option in two decades for this patient population.

*NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

About the IMforte study

IMforte [NCT05091567] is a Phase III, open-label, randomized trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus lurbinectedin (Zepzelca) versus Tecentriq alone as first-line maintenance therapy for adults (=18 years) with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). Patients first received induction therapy with Tecentriq, carboplatin and etoposide for four 21-day cycles. Those without disease progression were then randomized 1:1 to receive maintenance therapy with either Tecentriq plus lurbinectedin or Tecentriq alone until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The study enrolled 660 patients in the induction phase and randomized 483 patients in the maintenance phase. The study's primary endpoints were independent review facility-assessed progression-free survival and overall survival from randomization into the maintenance phase.

The trial is sponsored by Genentech and co-funded by Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

About Tecentriq (atezolizumab)

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1, which is expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the re-activation of T cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal cells.

Important Safety Information and Indications

What are Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza?

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Tecentriq Hybreza (atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs) are prescription medicines used to treat:

Adults with a type of lung cancer called "extensive stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC)", which is SCLC that has spread or grown

Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin and etoposide as your first treatment

Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicine lurbinectedin as maintenance treatment when your lung cancer: has not progressed after first treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza and the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin and etoposide.



It is not known if Tecentriq Hybreza is safe and effective in children.

It is not known if Tecentriq is safe and effective when used in children for the treatment of SCLC.

What is the most important information about Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza?

Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza can cause your immune system to attack normal organs and tissues in any area of your body and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become severe or life-threatening and can lead to death. You can have more than one of these problems at the same time. These problems may happen anytime during your treatment or even after your treatment has ended.

Call or see your healthcare provider right away if you develop any new or worse signs or symptoms, including:

Lung problems

cough

shortness of breath

chest pain

Intestinal problems

diarrhea (loose stools) or more frequent bowel movements than usual

stools that are black, tarry, sticky, or have blood or mucus

severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

Liver problems

yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes

severe nausea or vomiting

pain on the right side of their stomach area (abdomen)

dark urine (tea colored)

bleeding or bruising more easily than normal

Hormone gland problems

headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches

eye sensitivity to light

eye problems

rapid heartbeat

increased sweating

extreme tiredness

weight gain or weight loss

feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual

urinating more often than usual

hair loss

feeling cold

constipation

your voice gets deeper

dizziness or fainting

changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness

Kidney problems

decrease in your amount of urine

blood in your urine

swelling of your ankles

loss of appetite

Skin problems

rash

itching

skin blistering or peeling

painful sores or ulcers in mouth or nose, throat, or genital area

fever or flu-like symptoms

swollen lymph nodes

Problems can also happen in other organs.

These are not all of the signs and symptoms of immune system problems that can happen with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Call or see your healthcare provider right away for any new or worse signs or symptoms, including:

Chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or swelling of ankles

Confusion, sleepiness, memory problems, changes in mood or behavior, stiff neck, balance problems, tingling or numbness of the arms or legs

Double vision, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, eye pain, changes in eyesight

Persistent or severe muscle pain or weakness, muscle cramps

Low red blood cells, bruising

Infusion reactions that can sometimes be severe or life-threatening. Signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include:

chills or shaking

itching or rash

flushing

shortness of breath or wheezing

dizziness

feeling like passing out

fever

back or neck pain

Complications, including graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), in people who have received a bone marrow (stem cell) transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic). These complications can be serious and can lead to death. These complications may happen if you underwent transplantation either before or after being treated with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for these complications.

Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. Your healthcare provider will check you for these problems during your treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Your healthcare provider may treat you with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. Your healthcare provider may also need to delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza if you have severe side effects.

Before you receive Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have immune system problems such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus

have received an organ transplant

have received or plan to receive a stem cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic)

have received radiation treatment to your chest area

have a condition that affects your nervous system, such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barré syndrome

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza can harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Females who are able to become pregnant: Your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. You should use an effective method of birth control during your treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used alone include:

feeling tired or weak

decreased appetite

nausea

cough

shortness of breath

The most common side effects of Tecentriq Hybreza when used alone include:

feeling tired or weak

muscle or bone pain

cough

shortness of breath

decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza when used in lung cancer with other anti-cancer medicines include:

feeling tired or weak

nausea

hair loss

constipation

diarrhea

decreased appetite

Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect the ability to have children. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have concerns about fertility.

These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza. Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information about the benefits and side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza.

You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza and the Medication Guides for Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza for additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech in cancer immunotherapy

To learn more about Genentech's scientific-led approach to cancer immunotherapy, please follow this link: https://www.gene.com/cancer-immunotherapy.

About Genentech

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

ZEPZELCA is a trademark of Pharma Mar, S.A. used by Jazz Pharmaceuticals under license.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

