Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) (the "Company", "edgeTI") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated September 23, 2025 and September 29, 2025, it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company ("Units"). Pursuant to the Second Tranche, the Company issued 138,930 Units at a price per Unit of C$1.00 (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $138,930, bringing the total amount raised under the Offering to $1,470,393, with 1,470,393 Units issued.

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Second Tranche consisted of one subordinate voting share in the capital of the Company (an "SVS") and one SVS purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional SVS at an exercise price of C$2.00 until October 2, 2030. The Units issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. No acceleration provision is applicable to Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering. The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of the Offering as disclosed in its news release dated September 29, 2025. The Company has not paid any finders' fees in connection to the Offering. No related parties, as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, participated in the Second Tranche.

The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. "United States" and "U.S. persons" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a "Digital Twin". Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company making any and all requisite filings and applications with respect to the Offering, the receipt of all requisite approvals in respect of the Offering, and the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections, including the use of proceeds of the Offering, expectations regarding general business, economic and public markets conditions as well as expectations concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information may include, without limitation, present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of inputs including labour costs; investor perception regarding the Offering, the Company and its business, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; the general economic environment; cybersecurity risks; financial projections may prove materially inaccurate or incorrect; the Company may experience difficulties to forecast sales; the impact of value of the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar and foreign exchange rates on costs and financial results; general competition in the industry from other companies; management of growth-related risks; reliance on management; risks relating to insurance; our business could be adversely affected by increased labour costs or difficulties in finding suitable employees; changes in regulation; changes in customer demand; requirements for further financing; the Company may prioritize growth over short-term financial results. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

