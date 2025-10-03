Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: 855167 | ISIN: CH0012032048
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Change in the Roche Board of Directors

Basel, 3 October 2025 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that Dr. Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff has decided not to stand for re-election as a member of the Roche Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in 2026. Instead she will be nominated for election to the board of another company which is serving the healthcare industry.

Dr. Süssmuth Dyckerhoff has served on the Board of Directors since March 2016.

Roche Chairman Severin Schwan: "Claudia's profound knowledge of the healthcare industry and her deep understanding of international market dynamics, particularly in Asia, have resulted in significant contributions to the success of Roche. On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Claudia for her dedication to Roche over the past decade and wish her all the best for the future."

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Global Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD
Phone: +41 79 407 72 58 		Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48
Nathalie Altermatt
Phone: +41 79 771 05 25 		Lorena Corfas
Phone: +41 79 568 24 95
Simon Goldsborough
Phone: +44 797 32 72 915 		Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 79 461 86 83
Kirti Pandey
Phone: +49 172 6367262 		Yvette Petillon
Phone: +41 79 961 92 50
Dr Rebekka Schnell
Phone: +41 79 205 27 03

