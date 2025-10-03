Anzeige
03.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
XP Power Ltd - Board Change

XP Power Ltd - Board Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

3 October 2025

XP Power Limited

("XP Power", "the Group" or "the Company")

Board Change - Non-Executive Director

The Board of XP Power announces that Amina Hamidi will step down from the role of Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Amina has served on the Board since October 2022 and is stepping down following her promotion to a new role with her current employer, ABB.

Jamie Pike, Chair said:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Amina for her commitment and valuable contributions over the last three years. We wish her every success in her new role with ABB."

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

CDR

Claire de Groot

+44 (0)207 638 9571

Note to editors

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function. Power controllers are critical for optimal delivery in challenging environments but are a small part of the overall customer product cost.

XP Power designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (c.39% of sales in H1 2025), Industrial Technology (c.38% of sales in H1 2025) and Healthcare (c.22% sales in H1 2025) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically five to seven years depending on the industry sector. XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, China, North America and Germany, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power is a constituent of the FTSE SmallCap Index. XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from over 30 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.

For further information, please visit www.xppowerplc.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.