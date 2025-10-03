XP Power Ltd - Notice of Q3 2025 Trading Update & Investor Seminar

3 October 2025

XP Power Limited

('XP Power' or 'the Group')

Notice of Q3 2025 Trading Update & Investor Seminar

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control solutions for the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Healthcare and Industrial Technology sectors, announces it will publish a trading update for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 on Tuesday 21 October 2025.

The Group will also host an investor seminar on 5 November 2025 covering why we win, our market position, technology, operations and sustainability. Please contact investor.relations@xppower.com if you would like to attend.

Enquiries:

XP Power Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515 Matt Webb, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515 CDR Claire de Groot +44 (0)207 638 9571

