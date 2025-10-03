Anzeige
XP Power Ltd - Notice of Q3 2025 Trading Update & Investor Seminar

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

3 October 2025

XP Power Limited

('XP Power' or 'the Group')

Notice of Q3 2025 Trading Update & Investor Seminar

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control solutions for the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Healthcare and Industrial Technology sectors, announces it will publish a trading update for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 on Tuesday 21 October 2025.

The Group will also host an investor seminar on 5 November 2025 covering why we win, our market position, technology, operations and sustainability. Please contact investor.relations@xppower.com if you would like to attend.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0)118 984 5515

Matt Webb, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)118 984 5515

CDR

Claire de Groot

+44 (0)207 638 9571

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function. Power controllers are critical for optimal delivery in challenging environments but are a small part of the overall customer product cost.

XP Power designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (c.39% of sales in H1 2025), Industrial Technology (c.38% of sales in H1 2025) and Healthcare (c.22% sales in H1 2025) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically five to seven years depending on the industry sector. XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, China, North America and Germany, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power is a constituent of the FTSE SmallCap Index. XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from over 30 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.

For further information, please visit www.xppowerplc.com


