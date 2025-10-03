DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPU LN) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 69.2778 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61150057 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 404063 EQS News ID: 2207900 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2207900&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2025 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)