FirstGroup Plc - Completion of Buyback Programme

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

3 October 2025

FirstGroup plc

Completion of Buyback Programme

On 10 June 2025 FirstGroup plc (the 'Group') announced an on-market share buyback programme to purchase up to £50m of ordinary shares (the 'Programme'), which commenced on 10 June 2025.

The Group confirms that, having repurchased 22,439,652 shares for a total consideration of £49,997,469 the Programme is now complete. The average price of shares bought back under the Programme was 222.81 pence per share.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354 Contacts at Brunswick Group: Simone Selzer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 Contacts at Panmure Liberum Limited:

Nicholas How

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:

James Agnew

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.4.

About FirstGroup