Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
03.10.2025 10:30 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Completion of Buyback Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

3 October 2025

FirstGroup plc

Completion of Buyback Programme

On 10 June 2025 FirstGroup plc (the 'Group') announced an on-market share buyback programme to purchase up to £50m of ordinary shares (the 'Programme'), which commenced on 10 June 2025.

The Group confirms that, having repurchased 22,439,652 shares for a total consideration of £49,997,469 the Programme is now complete. The average price of shares bought back under the Programme was 222.81 pence per share.

Contacts at FirstGroup:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick Group:

Simone Selzer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Panmure Liberum Limited:
Nicholas How
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
James Agnew
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.4.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With around 29,000 employees, we reported revenue of £5.1 billion and transported almost 2m passengers a day in FY 2025. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. Each of our divisions is a leader in its field: First Bus is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, serving more than 25% of the population in the UK with a fleet of c.6,000 buses and coaches, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. First Rail is one of the UK's most experienced rail operators, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of c.1,800 locomotives and rail carriages through two DfT contracted train operating companies: WCP (incorporating Avanti West Coast and West Coast Partnership Development) and GWR, and two open access routes (Hull Trains and Lumo). We are formally committed to operating a zero emission First Bus commercial fleet by 2035, and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. During FY 2025 FirstGroup received MSCI's highest possible ESG rating of AAA, was named one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the sixth consecutive year and holds an Industry Top-Rated status with Sustainalytics and Sustainability Yearbook membership with S&P Global. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/first-group.


