FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19
FirstGroup plc
19 November 2025
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 50,000 shares at 178.6 pence per share. The transaction took place today on the London Stock Exchange (XLON).
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Enquiries:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Graham Sutherland
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
£89,300.00
e)
Date of the transaction
19 November 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted