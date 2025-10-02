Matthews International Corporation: Matthews International Prevails in Federal Court Ruling Affirming Arbitration Award Against Tesla

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) ("Matthews" or the "Company") announced today that the United States District Court for the Northern District of California has issued an opinion and order confirming a previous arbitration decision in Matthews' favor and denied Tesla's attempt to overturn it.

This decision reinforces Matthews' longstanding leadership in the design, development, and manufacturing of continuous process machinery for battery electrode production, including its proprietary dry battery electrode ("DBE") solutions. For more than two decades, Matthews has delivered advanced rotary manufacturing technologies that streamline production of energy storage devices, helping to reduce cost and increase performance. The Federal Court's recent decision also further strengthens Matthews' position as a trusted partner in the global energy transition.

"This ruling is a significant validation of our technology, our intellectual property, and our commitment to innovation," said Joe Bartolacci, President and CEO of Matthews. "For over 20 years, Matthews has invested in solutions that enable the future of energy storage and electrification. Our precision engineering expertise and proprietary DBE technology will help customers worldwide reduce costs and improve performance for next-generation batteries."

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation operates through two core global businesses - Industrial Technologies and Memorialization. Both are focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term growth through continuous innovation and strategic expansion. The Industrial Technologies segment evolved from our original marking business, which today is a leading global innovator committed to empowering visionaries to transform industries through the application of precision technologies and intelligent processes. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. In addition, the Company has a significant investment in Propelis, a brand solutions business formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. Propelis delivers integrated solutions including brand creative, packaging, print solutions, branded environments, and content production. Matthews International has over 5,400 employees in 19 countries on four continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Matthews International Corporation

Corporate Office

Two NorthShore Center

Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851

Phone: 412.442.8200