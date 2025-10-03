HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) has been recognized as the highest-ranking brand for the second consecutive year in the Mass Market Domestic Brands segment of the J.D. Power 2025 Japan Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study, conducted by J.D. Power, a global leader in customer insights, advisory services, data, and analytics. Mazda's overall satisfaction score increased by 17 points compared to the previous study, receiving the highest ratings in all factors within the segment: dealer facilities and support; delivery; negotiations; and contract procedure.Additionally, Mazda ranked third in the Mass Market Domestic Brands segment of the 2025 Japan Customer Service Index (CSI) Study.Upon receiving the award, Tadashi Miura, General Manager of Domestic Brand and Business Management Division, said, "Our efforts to strengthen customer-centric initiatives under Mazda's brand value management have contributed to improving customer satisfaction, and we are truly honored and grateful to receive such recognition. We are encouraged by this acknowledgment as we advance with our domestic business structural reforms to enhance our sales network and brand. We will continue to work closely with our dealer partners and affiliated companies to drive operational transformation, putting customers at the heart of everything we do to further enhance customer satisfaction."Mazda will continue to pursue the "Joy of Driving" under its core value of Radically Human, and aim to deliver the "Joy of Living" by creating moving mobility experiences in the daily lives of its customers.For Reference:- 2025 Japan Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study | Paragon- 2025 Japan Customer Service Index (CSI) Study | Paragon- MAZDA NEWSROOM Mazda announces Domestic Business Structural Reform Policy NEWS RELEASESSource: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.