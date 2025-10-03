Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 11:48 Uhr
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Doc re Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Doc re Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 August 2025 will commence on 3 October 2025 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 3 November 2025.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


