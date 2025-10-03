Anzeige
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
03.10.25 | 09:59
ACCESS Newswire
03.10.2025 14:50 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime Welcomes New European Pediatric Guidelines Recommending EMG-Based Neuromuscular Monitoring

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime AB (publ) welcomes today's presentation at the ESPA congress in Berlin of the first-ever pediatric guidelines for neuromuscular monitoring during anesthesia. The new guidelines recommend the use of electromyography (EMG)-based neuromuscular monitoring - the technology powering Senzime's TetraGraph system.

Research shows that 16-40% of pediatric patients experience residual paralysis or other postoperative complications when anesthesia is managed without objective neuromuscular monitoring. The new guidelines, presented today at the European Society of Pediatric Anesthesia (ESPA) 2025 congress in Berlin by the ESAIC-ESPA Task Force, emphasize the importance of EMG-based monitoring during pediatric anesthesia. This approach ensures accurate dosing of both paralytic and reversal drugs, as well as helps secure timely and safe extubation. In addition, the guidelines specifically highlight EMG-based monitoring for its accuracy and reliability.

"Today's presentation confirms the pre-announcement made at the Euroanaesthesia congress earlier this year and represents a major milestone for pediatric patient safety. It also opens interesting market opportunities for Senzime, as our TetraGraph system is specifically designed and approved for pediatric patients using the recommended EMG monitoring technique. Pediatric patients have long been underserved when it comes to neuromuscular monitoring, and with more than 10 million major pediatric surgeries performed annually, this is truly a pivotal moment for the youngest and most vulnerable patients", commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's TetraGraph® neuromuscular monitoring system is already in use at leading pediatric hospitals and holds both CE and FDA clearance for patients from one month of age. TetraGraph was the first portable system to utilize EMG and has since been further refined with proprietary TetraGraph Adaptive Intelligence, enabling real-time, personalized anesthesia. Unlike legacy monitors, TetraGraph measures the direct effects of paralytic drugs with proven best-in-class accuracy, making it especially well-suited for pediatric care.

More information is available at https://www.senzime.com/pediatric.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime welcomes new European pediatric guidelines recommending EMG-based neuromuscular monitoring

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-welcomes-new-european-pediatric-guidelines-recommending-emg-b-1081341

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
