3 October 2025, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Cityvarasto Oyj shares (ticker: CITYVA) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Consumer Discretionary sector. Cityvarasto is the 30th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2025, and it represents the seventh listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.

Cityvarasto is a Finnish self-storage, van rental and moving service company established in 1999. In addition to the parent company Cityvarasto Oyj, the Cityvarasto group consists of PakuOvelle.com Oy, which specialises in van rental, and the moving service company Suomen Opiskelijamuutot Oy as the most significant subsidiaries. For more information

"Self-storage is an interesting combination of consumer and real estate business. We are supported by strong trends. Urbanisation is progressing, and apartments and storage spaces are getting smaller while the amount of goods is increasing. Demand is also driven by very common and significant life events and changes that are independent of economic cycles. We want to offer space to live. We are very growth-oriented, and the share issue and listing on First North will greatly promote our goals of growing both organically and through acquisitions. I would like to thank the investors who participated in our IPO. I am especially pleased that so many of our personnel became also owners of Cityvarasto and that so many foreign institutional investors were interested in the IPO and share issue. I also believe that many of our new owners will also become our customers", Ville Stenroos, CEO of Cityvarasto comments.

"We are pleased to welcome Cityvarasto to Nasdaq First North Growth Market following a successful IPO," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "The company has grown rapidly and shown a strong ability to combine self-storage, van rental, and moving services in an innovative way. This reflects the kind of forward-thinking entrepreneurship we are proud to support at Nasdaq. We look forward to following Cityvarasto's journey as a listed company."

Cityvarasto has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Helsinki branch as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.

