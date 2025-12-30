Cityvarasto Oyj: Cityvarasto Plc has acquired a property in Kokkola

Cityvarasto Plc Investor news December 30, 2025 at 2.00 pm EET

Cityvarasto Plc has acquired a property in Kokkola

Cityvarasto Plc has acquired Kiinteistö Oy Kokkolan Taidetalo, the owner of approx. 1,400 m² plot located at Paahtimonkuja 3, 67100 Kokkola, near the city center. The property includes a four-story building with approx. 3,000 m² of total area, originally constructed as a bakery. At present, the building accommodates several commercial and recreational spaces, as well as three residential apartments.

Kokkola's growth creates demand for modern storage solutions

Cityvarasto aims to open a modern self-storage hotel in these premises by the end of 2026. The new self-storage facility is designed to meet the needs of Kokkola's expanding industrial and logistics sector by providing modern storage solutions. The region's strong industrial ecosystem, excellent international connections, and bilingual service environment support diverse uses. The location near the city center makes the facilities easily accessible for both businesses and private customers.

"Opening a new self-storage hotel in Kokkola, supports our growth strategy. We recognize Kokkola as a dynamic and growing city. The central location of our new self-storage facility ensures customers convenient, efficient, and accessible storage solutions." says Ville Stenroos, CEO of Cityvarasto.

Further enquiries

Ville Stenroos, CEO, Cityvarasto Plc, tel. +358 29 123 4747

Information about Cityvarasto

Cityvarasto is a Finnish company established in 1999, operating in the self-storage sector. In addition to the parent company Cityvarasto Plc, the Cityvarasto Group includes, as its principal subsidiaries, PakuOvelle.com Oy, which specialises in van rentals, and Suomen Opiskelijamuutot Oy, a moving services company. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol CITYVA.