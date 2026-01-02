Anzeige
Freitag, 02.01.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
Cityvarasto Oyj: Cityvarasto Plc acquires the moving services business of Ja-Ki Muutto

Cityvarasto Plc | Investor News | January 2nd, 2026, at 2.00 PM EET.

Cityvarasto Plc acquires the moving services business of Ja-Ki Muutto

Cityvarasto has acquired the moving services business of Ja-Ki Muutto Ltd. The acquisition will be carried out as a business transaction in the name of a newly established company within the Cityvarasto Group, and as a result, Ja-Ki Muutto's entire business, including its assets and personnel, will be transferred to the new company. The acquired business will be reported as part of Cityvarasto's Ancillary Services segment as of 1 January 2026.

Ja-Ki Muutto is founded in 2009, and it is operating in the moving services business in the Helsinki region, providing high-quality moving services to both private and corporate customers. The acquired business employs approximately 20 people, carried out over 1,500 removals in 2025, and its preliminary estimated revenue for 2025 is approximately EUR 1.0 million.

The acquisition will significantly expand Cityvarasto's moving services business, enabling the company to offer wider service solutions. Cityvarasto's current moving services has operated with a smaller fleet, focusing on smaller removals. The acquired business brings personnel experienced in handling larger removal projects, along with a fleet of larger, better suited vehicles. Ja-Ki's larger customer portfolio also supports the Group's core business by enabling the provision of self-storage services, for example, to residents of an entire block of flats undergoing renovation. In addition, the growing business entity is seen enabling synergies in terms of costs related to premises, equipment, and systems.

"We are very pleased with the completed acquisition. The acquired business fits perfectly into Cityvarasto's current business operations. The acquisition supports our growth strategy, which is based on a combination of organic growth and selected acquisitions", comments Ville Stenroos, the CEO of Cityvarasto.

Further information

Ville Stenroos, CEO, Cityvarasto Plc, tel. +358 29 123 4747.

About Cityvarasto

Cityvarasto is a Finnish company established in 1999, operating in the self-storage sector. In addition to the parent company Cityvarasto Plc, the Cityvarasto Group includes, as its principal subsidiaries, PakuOvelle.com Ltd, which specialises in van rentals, and Suomen Opiskelijamuutot Ltd, a moving services company. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol CITYVA.

