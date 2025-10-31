Cityvarasto Oyj: Cityvarasto Plc: Stabilisation measures taken; exercise of over-allotment option in relation to the initial public offering and discontinuation of the stabilisation period

Cityvarasto Plc Company release 31 October 2025 at 8.15 pm EET

Cityvarasto Plc: Stabilisation measures taken; exercise of over-allotment option in relation to the initial public offering and discontinuation of the stabilisation period

With reference to Cityvarasto Plc's ("Cityvarasto") offering circular dated 23 September 2025 and company release published on 2 October 2025 regarding the result of Cityvarasto's initial public offering (the "Offering"), Cityvarasto has received notice that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch ("SEB"), acting as the stabilising manager in the Offering, has carried out stabilisation measures between 23 October 2025 and 31 October 2025. In addition, Cityvarasto has received notice that SEB has decided to partly exercise the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below) granted by Stonerose Capital Oy and Feut AS. The stabilisation period has been discontinued today with no further stabilisation measures being carried out.

Stonerose Capital Oy and Feut AS have, in connection with the Offering, granted SEB an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), which entitles SEB to purchase a maximum of 375,130 shares in Cityvarasto at the subscription price of the Offering solely to cover potential over-allotments in connection with the Offering. SEB will purchase 65,745 shares in Cityvarasto from Stonerose Capital Oy and Feut AS under the Over-Allotment Option. Following the exercise of the Over-Alloment Option, Stonerose Capital Oy holds 3,706,340 shares in Cityvarasto (representing 46.2 per cent of all shares in Cityvarasto) and Feut AS holds 1,084,703 shares in Cityvarasto (representing 13.5 per cent of all shares in Cityvarasto).

SEB (contact: Lars Bohman, tel: +46850623199) has announced that it has performed stabilisation measures (in accordance with Article 5(4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland ("First North") in accordance with what is set out below.

Stabilisation information Issuer Cityvarasto Plc Securities Shares (ISIN: FI4000176557) Offering size 2,875,997 shares (including the over-allotment option of 375,130 additional shares) Offering price EUR 16.00 per share Ticker CITYVA Stabilisation manager Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch

Stabilisation transactions Date Price (lowest) Price (highest) Price (weighted average) Quantity Currency Market 23 October 2025 16.00 16.00 16.00 3,241 EUR First North 24 October 2025 16.00 16.00 16.00 591 EUR First North 27 October 2025 16.00 16.00 16.00 322 EUR First North 28 October 2025 - - - - - - 29 October 2025 16.00 16.00 16.00 269 EUR First North 30 October 2025 16.00 16.00 16.00 1,509 EUR First North 31 October 2025 16.00 16.00 16.00 898 EUR First North

Cityvarasto has previously communicated about the stabilisation measures taken by SEB on 13 October 2025 and 22 October 2025.

Further enquiries

Ville Stenroos, CEO, Cityvarasto Plc, tel. +358 29 123 4747

Matti Leinonen, CFO, Cityvarasto Plc, tel. +358 29 123 4768

Certified adviser

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch, tel. +358 9 6162 8000

Information about Cityvarasto

Cityvarasto is a Finnish company established in 1999, operating in the self-storage, van rental and moving services sectors. In addition to the parent company Cityvarasto Plc, the Cityvarasto Group includes, as its principal subsidiaries, PakuOvelle.com Oy, which specialises in van rentals, and Suomen Opiskelijamuutot Oy, a moving services company.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Full terms, conditions and instructions for the initial public offering are included in the prospectus that has been prepared by the Company in connection with the initial public offering. The prospectus is available on the website of the Company at www.cityvarasto.fi/ipo.

An investor is advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision to fully understand the risks and rewards associated with the investment. The approval by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority of the prospectus shall not be considered as an endorsement of the securities offered.

