Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
München
03.10.25 | 10:08
0,178 Euro
+9,63 % +0,016
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1520,19115:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
87 Leser
Minesto AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Minesto AB

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Minesto AB (publ) was held today, 3 October 2025, at MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in Gothenburg. Chairperson of the General Meeting was lawyer Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolution was resolved upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on issue of new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors resolution from 16 September 2025 on an issue of new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders.

The Board of Directors' complete proposal is available on the company's website, www.minesto.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling plannable commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media

Financial information including reports, prospectuses and company descriptions is available in Swedish at www.minesto.com/investor.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
