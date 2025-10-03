Eezy Oyj: Change in management team, Esko Puolusmäki appointed as Chief Financial Officer

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - 3 OCTOBER 2025 AT 16:20

Eezy Plc: change in management team, Esko Puolusmäki appointed as Chief Financial Officer

Esko Puolusmäki (M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group's management Team. He will start in his new position on January 4, 2026. Esko Puolusmäki has over 15 years of experience in various financial management roles.

"I am very pleased to welcome Esko Puolusmäki to our team. His extensive experience in management accounting, financial reporting, and forecasting development in listed companies provides a solid foundation for leading Eezy's finance team and management team working", comments Johan Westermarck, Eezy's CEO.

"Eezy operates in a significant market where it has a strong position and competitive advantages that are difficult to replicate. I am excited to get to build the company forward together with skilled professionals at Eezy", comments Esko Puolusmäki.

Further information:

Johan Westermarck

CEO

johan.westermarck@eezy.fi

puh. +358 50 339 7972

Eezy is Finland's largest work life expertise company, whose mission is to build good working life. Eezy serves its clients in areas such as staffing, corporate culture design, leadership development, recruitment, employment services and personnel surveys. In 2024, Eezy had a revenue of €174 million, the company employed 22 000 people, carried out thousands of organisational development projects and analysed up to 200,000 employee survey responses. Eezy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The company reports its CSRD compliant sustainability statement annually as part of its financial statements. For more information see: www.eezy.fi