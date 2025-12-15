Eezy Oyj publishes its updated strategy and long-term targets for 2026-2028

EEZY PLC? -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 15 DECEMBER 2025 AT 13:00

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has approved the company's updated strategy and long-term financial targets for 2026-2028. In its updated strategy, Eezy seeks profitable growth by focusing on its core business of staffing and recruitment services and related business operations. The company aims to achieve a chain-wide revenue of more than 330 million euros, a group revenue of more than 200 million euros, and an EBIT of more than 5% of group revenue in 2028.

Eezy will focus on its core business of staffing and recruitment services and related business operations. Eezy will focus particularly on services that enable it to meet the changing staffing requirements of its client companies nationwide. Eezy offers a variety of ways to match work and workforce, including staffing, various forms of recruitment, and light entrepreneurship. Eezy provides services through its group companies as well as a strong network of entrepreneurs.

In addition, Eezy's service portfolio includes professional services that support its core business and generate added value for the customers. These services include employee surveys, consulting services for working life, business, and management, as well as coaching, cultural design services, employment services, and student preparatory courses.

Eezy's long-term targets for 2028:

More than 330 million euros in chain-wide revenue

More than 200 million euros in group revenue

More than 5% EBIT of group revenue

Eezy's goal is to continue to distribute 30-50 percent of the profit for the financial year as dividends.

Growth is built by focusing on current strengths and competitive advantages

Three focus areas have been identified as the most significant sources of growth.

Growth in core competence areas in staffing. According to the company's estimate, staffing is a market worth slightly under €3 billion (2024). Eezy has strong customer relationships in the industrial, construction, retail, and horeca sectors. By focusing on existing and new customers within these sectors, the company aims to achieve faster than the market growth in staffing and recruitment services. In Helsinki and Tampere, growth is expected particularly in the industrial and construction sectors. In Turku, one of the significant drivers of growth is the strengthening of the maritime cluster.

New service and pricing models in staffing. The company will continue to focus on previously identified sources of growth in its strategy. Staffing for various office roles, for example specialist and sales roles, remains an attractive industry due to the growing market size and the increasing need for a flexible workforce.

In addition, the company is promoting new service concepts and pricing models, such as performance-based or unit-priced services.

Further development of the entrepreneur network and concept. Entrepreneur areas have significant potential for growth both in the implementation of national framework agreements and with local customers.

Growth is enabled by Eezy's AI-assisted ERP system, international recruitment, and clarification of management

A significant enabler of profitable growth during the strategy period is Eezy's customized AI-assisted ERP system for staffing, the development of which will continue. The technology and digital operating model give Eezy a competitive advantage that is difficult to replicate in terms of customer and employee interfaces, service speed, efficiency, and superior customer and staff experience.

Eezy also seeks profitable growth by offering international recruitment services. With labor shortages and matching challenges, our society also needs workforce from outside the country.

In addition, the company will continue to streamline its management, for example by simplifying its corporate structure and continuing to implement a new customer relationship management system.

During the strategy period, Eezy will primarily pursue organic growth, but various corporate transactions are also possible.

"Eezy is a significant and responsible nationwide player in Finland. We solve the changing staffing requirements of our customers by flexibly providing the best experts. I'm confident we will achieve our updated long-term targets by focusing on our core business with the skilled people in Eezy," says Johan Westermarck, CEO of Eezy Plc.

Eezy is Finland's largest work life expertise company, whose mission is to build good working life. Eezy serves its clients in areas such as staffing, corporate culture design, leadership development, recruitment, employment services and personnel surveys. In 2024, Eezy had a revenue of €174 million, the company employed 22 000 people, carried out thousands of organisational development projects and analysed up to 200,000 employee survey responses. Eezy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The company reports its CSRD compliant sustainability statement annually as part of its financial statements.?For more information see: www.eezy.fi??