Eezy Oyj: Change in management team - Päivi Salo, Director, Business Solutions, leaves the company, development of AI-assisted ERP continues

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - 7 JANUARY 2026 AT 15:30

Director, Business Solutions at Eezy Plc, Päivi Salo has decided to leave the company. Salo will step down from management team on 28th February 2026.

"Päivi has been in a central role as Eezy has developed it's customized AI-assisted ERP system for staffing services. During the year 2025 the system has been successfully implemented at Eezy and is now fully operational through all the industries nationwide. I would like to thank Päivi for her excellent contribution to Eezy's digital journey and wish Päivi all the best for the future," says Johan Westermarck, Eezy's CEO.

The new AI-assisted ERP system and digital operating model give Eezy a competitive advantage which is difficult to replicate in terms of superior customer and employee experience, and speed and efficiency of the service. We will continue to develop the service based on end user needs within our Staffing services business unit. Services Director Mikko Kirvesniemi and Digital Development Director Iina Tolvanen will take responsibility for this work.

"Mikko and Iina have been tightly involved in the system development and implementation project. Thus, Mikko and Iina have excellent backgrounds for user centric continuous development," states Johan Westermarck.

Eezy will also start to analyze the other opportunities to apply Eezy's AI-assisted resourcing system.

"We have a unique technology which is capable to match jobs and staff 24/7 quickly and efficiently. We foresee a great commercial potential for this during our strategy period 2026-2028," tells Johan Westermarck.

Further information:

Johan Westermarck
CEO
johan.westermarck@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 339 7972

Eezy is Finland's largest work life expertise company, whose mission is to build good working life. Eezy serves its clients in areas such as staffing, corporate culture design, leadership development, recruitment, employment services and personnel surveys. In 2024, Eezy had a revenue of €174 million, the company employed 22 000 people, carried out thousands of organisational development projects and analysed up to 200,000 employee survey responses. Eezy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The company reports its CSRD compliant sustainability statement annually as part of its financial statements.?For more information see: www.eezy.fi??

