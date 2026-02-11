Eezy Oyj's Financial Statements Bulletin 1-12/2025: EBITDA improved, determinedly towards profitable growth

EEZY PLC -- FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN -- 11 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 8:05

Eezy Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 1-12/2025: EBITDA improved, determinedly towards profitable growth

October-December 2025

Chain-wide revenue*, which also includes the revenue of franchisees, was EUR 58.2 million (EUR 63.5 million in October-December 2024). Chain-wide revenue decreased by 8%. (*Detailed calculation formula on financial statements bulletin page 21).

Group revenue was EUR 34.0 million (EUR 41.9 million in October-December 2024). Revenue decreased by 19%.

EBITDA was EUR 2.5 million (2.3).

EBIT was EUR -0.2 million (0.1) and was -0.7% of revenue (0.3%).

EUR 0.1 million (0.1) in personnel expenses related to severance payments and other one-time costs EUR 1.1 million (0.8) million were recorded in the result.

Earnings per share was EUR -0.02 (-0.03).

The performance improvement programme measures were visible as improved EBITDA.

The AI-assisted ERP system for Staffing services is in full use in daily resourcing for customers. We are able to fulfill our customers' staffing needs significantly faster than before.

We published our updated strategy in December. We seek profitable growth by focusing on our core business of staffing and recruitment services and related business operations.

January-December 2025

Chain-wide revenue*, which also includes the revenue of franchisees, was EUR 233.8 million (EUR 257.4 million in January-December 2024). Chain-wide revenue decreased by 9 %. (*Detailed calculation formula on financial statements bulletin page 21).

Group revenue was EUR 139.3 million (EUR 174.1 million in January-December 2024). Revenue decreased by 20%.

EBITDA was EUR 9.0 million (10.3).

EBIT was EUR 0.2 million (2.3) and was 0.1% of revenue (1.3%).

EUR 1.2 (0.9) million in personnel expenses related to severance payments and other one-time costs EUR 2.1 (1.4) million were recorded in the result.

Earnings per share was EUR -0.09 (-0.01).

The third performance improvement programme commenced in April and the effects were visible the improved EBITDA during the second half of the year.

The AI-assisted ERP system for Staffing services is in use all areas and industries; we have moved as planned from implementation phase to the further development phase.

We focused on sales, customer work and simplifying administrative work.

Eezy strengthened the franchisee entrepreneur network with Jyväskylä, Vaasa, and Kuopio offices and partial customer transfers in the retail sector in the early part of the year.

We published our strategy In December.

Dividend proposal

Board of Directors proposes that no dividend will be distributed for year 2025.

Outlook for 2026

Eezy does not give guidance for 2026.

Key figures (IFRS)

EUR million, unless otherwise specified 10-12/

2025 10-12/

2024 1-12/

2025 1-12/

2024 Revenue 34.0 41.9 139.3 174.1 EBITDA 2.5 2.3 9.0 10.3 EBITDA, % 7.4 % 5.5 % 6.5 % 5.9 % EBIT -0.2 0.1 0.2 2.3 EBIT, % -0.7 % 0.3 % 0.1 % 1.3 % EPS, basic, EUR -0.02 -0.03 -0.09 -0.01 EPS, diluted, EUR -0.02 -0.03 -0.09 -0.01 Net debt / EBITDA - - 5.1 x 5.1 x Chain-wide revenue 58.2 63.5 233.8 257.4

Johan Westermarck, CEO:

"Challenging market situation continued during the last quarter of 2025. Profit improvement program progressed as planned and we continued to adapt our operations to current market conditions. This is reflected in improved EBITDA compared to reference period. We published our updated strategy and long-term financial targets at the end of the year. We are now moving forward systematically in implementing our strategy for profitable growth.

The Group's revenue was EUR 34.0 million (41.9) in the last quarter and EUR 139.3 million (174.1) in January-December. The decline in the Group's revenue in 2025 was primarily driven by transferring operations to franchise entrepreneurs in first quarter of the year, as well as the challenging market.

Revenue of Staffing services was EUR 27.4 million (34.3) in the last quarter and EUR 115.7 million (145.5) in January-December. In the last quarter, demand for staffing services remained weak. Performance in the capital region was slightly better compared with other regions. The entire Staffing services chain-wide revenue declined by 10% in the fourth quarter, underperforming market development (HELA). The Staffing services chain-wide revenue declined less in the second half of the year than in the first half.

The revenue of Professional services was EUR 6.6 million (7.7) in October-December and EUR 24.0 million (29.0) in January-December. In the last quarter, demand for headhunting and assessment services showed improvement compared with previous quarter. Sales of transition security services remained at a solid level, while demand for consulting services continued to be weak.

The measures implemented under the performance improvement programs were reflected in lower fixed costs, and the EBITDA improvement compared to the reference period that began in the third quarter continued. EBITDA was EUR 2.5 million (2.3) in October-December and EUR 9.0 million (10.3) in January-December. EBIT for the final quarter was EUR -0.2 million (0.1) and EUR 0.2 million (2.3) for January-December. The decline in EBIT in the final quarter was impacted mainly by non-recurring expenses EUR 1.2 million (0.9).

We built the conditions for profitable growth

First indications of the effectiveness of the performance improvement program started to materialize in the third quarter. The continued EBITDA improvement compared to reference period in October-December further confirmed that we are moving in the right direction.

We focused on sales, customer work, and simplifying administrative work. During the last quarter, we initiated phased rollout of a customer relationship management system. During the autumn, we strengthened business representation within the group management team.

The AI-assisted operations management system for Staffing services is in full use in daily resourcing for customers. In December, 74% of all shift orders were entered directly into the system by customers themselves. Artificial intelligence assigns nearly half of the shifts ordered through the Eezy Asiakkaat service, and a quarter of all orders are now filled within one minute.

We focus on profitable growth

According to strategy updated in December 2025, our focus is on staffing and recruitment services, the development of new service and pricing models within staffing services, and continued development of nationwide entrepreneurial operations. Our target is chain-wide revenue of over EUR 330 million, group revenue of over EUR 200 million, and EBIT exceeding 5% of group revenue by 2028. Our core task is to match work and workforce efficiently.

Our AI-assisted 24/7 operating model and technology provide us with a strong competitive position in staffing services. The service delivers a competitive advantage that is difficult to copy, driven by speed, efficiency, and superior user experience for both customers and staffed employees. We will continue to develop the service with a user-centric approach. In addition, we will begin to explore other application areas for the AI-powered technology that connects work with workforce efficiently.

We will also continue to focus on sales and customer work. We are systematically implementing strategy-driven operating models in sales into day-to-day work and will continue the phased rollout of the customer relationship management system during spring 2026.

We have a strong market position, satisfied customers, an efficient cost structure, and clear strategic focus which we are taking forward systematically. We operate nationwide and responsibly, providing our customers with the best talent. We closely monitor market developments and enter the new year with a realistic plan, aiming for profitable growth. I would like to thank our employees, customers, partners, and other stakeholders for good cooperation during year 2025."

Result publication event:

A Finnish-language briefing for analysts and media will be held on 11 February 2026 at 13.00 Finnish time as a webcast at eezy.fi/q4-2025

The briefing will be hosted by CEO Johan Westermarck. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The presentation material will be available at the company website at https://eezy.fi/en/financials/reports-and-presentations/ before the conference. A recording of the audiocast will be available at the same website later.

Attachment: Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2025 in PDF format

