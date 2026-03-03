Eezy Oyj: Inside information: Eezy is planning a fully-underwritten rights issue of up to EUR 10 million to strengthen its financial position

EEZY PLC -- INSIDE INFORMATION -- 3 MARCH 2026 AT 9:00

Inside information: Eezy is planning a fully-underwritten rights issue of up to EUR 10 million to strengthen its financial position

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Eezy Plc (hereinafter the "Company" or "Eezy") is planning a share issue based on the pre-emptive right of the shareholders to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately EUR 10 million ("Offering"). The objective of the Offering is to expedite the implementation of the Company's strategy and to strengthen its capital structure. The Offering is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2026, subject to market conditions. Eezy's main shareholders, including Sentica Buyout V Ky and Sentica Buyout V Co-Investment Ky, support the Offering and have provided an underwriting commitment for the entire Offering.

The Offering is subject to the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company granting the Board of Directors the authorisation to carry out the Offering. Due to the planned Offering, the date of the Annual General Meeting will be changed. The Company will disclose the date of the Annual General Meeting and the invitation to the Annual General Meeting as separate releases.

Highlights of the Offering

The objective of the Offering is to expedite the implementation of the Company's strategy to help enable the financial objectives set out in the strategy being achieved

The Company seeks to raise up to approximately EUR 10 million in gross proceeds in the Offering

With the proceeds of the Offering, the Company aims to finance the working capital needs related to anticipated business growth and to strengthen its balance sheet

The Company is also planning to pay off the penalty interest-bearing portion of its value added tax debt with the proceeds of the Offering. The amount planned to be paid is approximately EUR 5.7 million at the end of April 2026.

Background to the Offering

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and financial position so that the Company can support the execution of its strategy to drive sustainable profitable growth as disclosed in its stock exchange release of 15 December 2025.

In the strategy, three focus areas were identified as the most significant sources of growth:

Growth in core competence areas in staffing . According to the Company's estimate, staffing is a market worth approximately EUR 2.6 billion (2025). Eezy has strong customer relationships in the industrial, construction, retail and horeca sectors. By focusing on existing and new customers within these sectors, the Company aims to achieve faster than the market growth in staffing and recruitment services. In Helsinki and Tampere, growth is expected particularly in the industrial and construction sectors. In Turku, one of the significant drivers of growth is the strengthening of the maritime cluster.

. According to the Company's estimate, staffing is a market worth approximately EUR 2.6 billion (2025). Eezy has strong customer relationships in the industrial, construction, retail and horeca sectors. By focusing on existing and new customers within these sectors, the Company aims to achieve faster than the market growth in staffing and recruitment services. In Helsinki and Tampere, growth is expected particularly in the industrial and construction sectors. In Turku, one of the significant drivers of growth is the strengthening of the maritime cluster. New service and pricing models in staffing . The Company will continue to focus on previously identified sources of growth in its strategy. Staffing for various office roles, for example specialist and sales roles, remains an attractive industry due to the growing market size and the increasing need for a flexible workforce. In addition, the Company is promoting new service concepts and pricing models, such as performance-based or unit-priced services.

. The Company will continue to focus on previously identified sources of growth in its strategy. Staffing for various office roles, for example specialist and sales roles, remains an attractive industry due to the growing market size and the increasing need for a flexible workforce. In addition, the Company is promoting new service concepts and pricing models, such as performance-based or unit-priced services. Further development of the entrepreneur network and concept. Entrepreneur areas have significant potential for growth both in the implementation of national framework agreements and with local customers.

In order to carry out the strategy and to direct resources to core business, Eezy is looking into the possibility of divesting the pharmacist, dispenser and doctor staffing operations with low profitability, which play a minor role in Eezy's business operations.

Eezy is additionally exploring the possibility of transferring the staffing business of the Seinäjoki service area under the management of an entrepreneurial unit, which is estimated to have no effect on chain-wide revenue. The contemplated transfer is estimated to have little impact on Eezy's business.

Eezy is also looking into different alternatives regarding professional services that do not form part of the core business.

The Company's main shareholders support the Offering, and an underwriting commitment covering the entirety of the Offering is in place.

Sentica Buyout V Ky, Sentica Buyout V Co-investment, Meissa-Capital Oy, Svp-Invest Oy and Paul Savolainen, together representing a total of 49.03 per cent of the Company's shares, have undertaken to vote in favour of the proposal to be made later to the Annual General Meeting to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the Offering. The aforementioned shareholders have also undertaken to subscribe for new shares in the Offering in an amount corresponding to a total of EUR 4.9 million and a total of 49.03 per cent of the total Offering.

In addition, Sentica Buyout V Ky and Sentica Buyout V Co-Investment Ky have provided a full underwriting commitment to the Offering without any underwriting commitment fee. The subscription undertakings and underwriting commitments from Sentica Buyout V Co-Investment Ky and Sentica Buyout V Ky are subject to, inter alia, the Financial Supervisory Authority granting Sentica Buyout V Ky and persons acting in concert with it (jointly, the "Applicants") a permanent exemption from the obligation to launch a bid, as referred to in the Finnish Securities Markets Act, for the remaining shares of the Company and securities issued by the Company and entitling to the Company's shares in the event that the holding of Sentica Buyout V Ky and, correspondingly, the holding of the Applicants would consequently exceed 30 or 50 per cent of all votes carried by the Company's shares as a result of the Offering. To the knowledge of the Company, the Applicants plan to submit an application for a permanent exemption to the Financial Supervisory Authority before the Offering is carried out.

Johan Westermarck, Eezy's CEO, says: "In December 2025, we launched our updated strategy, and with the Offering we can expedite the implementation of the strategy and strengthen our capital structure. The support of our main shareholders for the strategy update and the plan to issue shares is an important indicator of confidence in the company's future."

Advisers

Nordea Bank Abp is acting as the Sole Global Coordinator in the Offering. Borenius Attorneys Ltd is acting as the legal advisor to the Company. Krogerus Attorneys Ltd is acting as the legal advisor to the Sole Global Coordinator.

Additional information:

Johan Westermarck

CEO

johan.westermarck@eezy.fi

Tel. +358 50 339 7972

Eezy helps its clients succeed by quickly providing the best talent for changing situations nationwide. Our staffing, recruitment, light entrepreneurship, and other professional working life services offer the most versatile solutions for matching the work and workforce. In 2025, Eezy group's revenue was €139 million, and it employed 20,000 people. Eezy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The sustainability statement in accordance with the CSRD is disclosed as part of the financial statements. For more information see: www.eezy.fi

